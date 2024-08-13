New study highlights impact of socioeconomic factors on ADHD in autistic youth

In a recent study published in JCPP Advances, researchers examined the associations between neighborhood characteristics and symptoms of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) among children with developmental delays (DD) and autism.

Their findings indicate that autistic youth from poorer neighborhoods show more symptoms of ADHD, highlighting the need to improve and increase resources in these areas to reduce inequalities among children with this common neurodevelopmental condition.

Study: Examining the association of neighborhood conditions on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptoms in autistic youth using the child opportunity index 2.0. Image Credit: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock.comStudy: Examining the association of neighborhood conditions on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder symptoms in autistic youth using the child opportunity index 2.0. Image Credit: Studio Romantic/Shutterstock.com

Background

Researchers believe that between 40% and 70% of autistic children present with elevated ADHD symptoms, which may be linked to poorer treatment responses, higher functional impairment, and higher language, adaptive, social, and conduct-related deficits.

While the influence of genes on ADHD has been established, environmental factors are now thought to play a significant role, and studies have documented the relationship between symptoms of ADHD and family conflict, parenting style, parental distress, and socioeconomic status (SES) of the household and neighborhood.

Other neighborhood characteristics, such as fewer amenities, less green space, dilapidated housing, vandalism, and lack of safety and social support, may also have a role to play.

However, associations between neighborhood-level factors and symptoms of ADHD among children with DD or autism have not been studied.

About the study

Researchers used multidimensional metrics that included data on social, economic, health, environmental, and educational domains to investigate whether being exposed to poorer resources or conditions at the neighborhood level could be linked to symptoms of ADHD during adolescence or mid-childhood. These were used to calculate neighborhood opportunity scores.

They compared this relationship for autistic children, those with DD but not autism, and typically developing (TD) children.

Children participated in the Childhood Autism Risks from Genetics and the Environment (CHARGE) study and were first assessed when they were between two and five years old, with a follow-up between eight and twenty years old, when ADHD symptoms were evaluated based on the 58-point Aberrant Behavior Checklist (ABC).

Related Stories

Covariates included sex assigned at birth, gestational age during delivery, ethnicity, and race, family SES (including financial hardship and household education). The data were analyzed using linear regression models and analysis of variance (ANOVA).

Findings

The participants included 246 children with autism, 85 DD children, and 193 TD children. During the initial assessment, the participants were, on average, 3.8 years old; about 77% were male and 52% were White. Nearly one in five families reported financial hardship when their child was born.

On average, TD children were younger than autistic children at the time of enrolment, and the DD group had lower learning scores, lower birth age, and a higher proportion of females than the other groups.

Families in the TD group were less likely to report financial hardship. However, the groups were similar in terms of SES, demographic variables, and neighborhood opportunity scores.

Lower neighborhood opportunities were related to more symptoms of ADHD during adolescence or mid-childhood, particularly among autistic children, for whom lower economic and social opportunities predicted significantly higher symptoms of ADHD.

However, no significant differences were found for neighborhood-level environment and health factors. Accounting for ADHD symptoms during early childhood did not significantly alter the findings.

Overall, the study suggests that the availability of neighborhood resources during early childhood can impact the severity of ADHD symptoms later in life, especially for autistic children.

This emphasizes the importance of improving social and economic conditions in communities to reduce ADHD symptoms.

Conclusions

This study explores the link between poor neighborhood conditions at birth and ADHD symptoms during mid-childhood and adolescence, focusing on autistic youth and those with DD without autism.

The findings reveal that poorer neighborhood opportunities are associated with higher ADHD symptoms, particularly among autistic individuals, suggesting they may be more vulnerable to environmental factors.

The study underscores the importance of social and economic neighborhood resources, which significantly affect ADHD outcomes in autistic children.

The strengths of this research include a diverse sample, rigorous diagnostic criteria, and the measurement of validated neighborhood conditions.

However, limitations include reliance on parent-reported ADHD symptoms, potential biases, and not accounting for families moving or neighborhood changes. Additionally, the sample was relatively high in socioeconomic status, which may limit the generalizability of the findings.

While effective interventions exist to support children with ADHD and autism, individuals from poorer neighborhoods may have less access to these services and other opportunities.

The study highlights the need for further research to explore neighborhood effects across different developmental stages.

It suggests policy efforts to improve resources for neurodevelopmentally challenged children in underserved neighborhoods, potentially reducing long-term disparities in ADHD outcomes.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Priyanjana Pramanik

Written by

Priyanjana Pramanik

Priyanjana Pramanik is a writer based in Kolkata, India, with an academic background in Wildlife Biology and economics. She has experience in teaching, science writing, and mangrove ecology. Priyanjana holds Masters in Wildlife Biology and Conservation (National Centre of Biological Sciences, 2022) and Economics (Tufts University, 2018). In between master's degrees, she was a researcher in the field of public health policy, focusing on improving maternal and child health outcomes in South Asia. She is passionate about science communication and enabling biodiversity to thrive alongside people. The fieldwork for her second master's was in the mangrove forests of Eastern India, where she studied the complex relationships between humans, mangrove fauna, and seedling growth.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. (2024, August 13). New study highlights impact of socioeconomic factors on ADHD in autistic youth. News-Medical. Retrieved on August 13, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240813/New-study-highlights-impact-of-socioeconomic-factors-on-ADHD-in-autistic-youth.aspx.

  • MLA

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "New study highlights impact of socioeconomic factors on ADHD in autistic youth". News-Medical. 13 August 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240813/New-study-highlights-impact-of-socioeconomic-factors-on-ADHD-in-autistic-youth.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. "New study highlights impact of socioeconomic factors on ADHD in autistic youth". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240813/New-study-highlights-impact-of-socioeconomic-factors-on-ADHD-in-autistic-youth.aspx. (accessed August 13, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Pramanik, Priyanjana. 2024. New study highlights impact of socioeconomic factors on ADHD in autistic youth. News-Medical, viewed 13 August 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240813/New-study-highlights-impact-of-socioeconomic-factors-on-ADHD-in-autistic-youth.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Many children with recurrent wheezing have "silent" lung infections, research reveals
Can odors help fight infection? Nematode research suggests so
Alarming rise in sugary drink consumption among youth
The evolving nature of infant-caregiver communication
Alcohol use disorders in parents linked to accelerated aging in children
Global trends in sugar-sweetened beverage consumption among children and adolescents
Prenatal BPA exposure tied to autism risk in boys
Higher BPA levels in pregnant mothers linked to autism in sons

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Autism and ADHD linked to neighborhood conditions