Researchers receive $2.8 million grant to investigate Sudden Infant Death Syndrome

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Case Western Reserve UniversityAug 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

More than 3,400 Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths are reported annually in the United States, making it the country's biggest cause of death of infants from 1 month to 1 year old, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most of these deaths are classified as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), a disorder with numerous, unexplained causes that have plagued researchers for decades.

Now, with a new five-year, $2.8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health, researchers from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's will investigate SIDS, using a model they developed that mimics conditions associated with most SIDS cases.

They hope the federal support and new approach may provide a fresh perspective on what may cause SIDS. They may also be close to finding biomarkers in urine and blood that could help identify newborns who are more likely to die from it.

A major challenge with SIDS research is developing an accurate model that reproduces many of the SIDS abnormal features. One of our model's special features is that it allows us to simulate conditions surrounding many SIDS cases. We are then able to test some of our new theories about what can cause SIDS, like involuntary respiratory characteristics."

Peter MacFarlane, associate professor and director of neonatology basic research at the School of Medicine, UH Rainbow and lead investigator

In particular, MacFarlane and his team are focused on abnormal levels of certain proteins and cells in the brainstem and carotid body-;two important components of the

central and peripheral nervous system involved in regulating breathing that they believe might lead to SIDS.

"We are also testing a unique drug that may one day be used to prevent many SIDS cases from occurring," MacFarlane said. "Our hope is that this research offers new insights into the causes of SIDS and could lead to early identification of at-risk infants so that we can intervene early enough to prevent such a devastating form of death from happening."

Source:

Case Western Reserve University

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Experts call for better information and treatments for post-orgasmic illness syndrome
Mucosal COVID-19 vaccine prevents airborne transmission of SARS-CoV-2
Study reveals metabolic syndrome's impact on brain volume and cognitive function
Taurine supplementation shows promise in reducing metabolic syndrome risk factors, study finds
COVID-19 linked to higher diabetes risk, vaccination reduces impact
Neanderthal child with Down syndrome reveals ancient caregiving practices
Vitamin D for carpal tunnel syndrome symptoms
Study links low oxytocin levels to symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Sedentary lifestyle and screen time linked to rising metabolic syndrome in Chinese youth