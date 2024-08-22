The role of soy in improving metabolic health

Pennington Biomedical Research Center's Dr. Candida Rebello wants to know more about the intersection of blood sugar levels and a diet rich in soy. This intersection is the primary focus of her new study, "Lifestyle Intervention for Improving Metabolic and Motivational Outcomes," or MOTIVATE, which explores how specific diets can impact blood sugar, and potentially improve mood and energy levels.

When soy seeds are cut, they produce the anti-microbial compound known as glyceollin, which has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and cognition. The cut soy seeds will be milled into flour and will be included in the diets of some of the participants. The MOTIVATE study is open to adults aged 50 to 75 years who feel that they have low energy levels, lack motivation, and have a body mass index of 30 or greater. The study will last approximately 12 weeks, and meals are provided to participants at no cost. 

Soy is widely recognized for its health benefits, and my research is focused on studying the effects of soybeans that have been activated to produce a component that the plant uses to protect itself."

Dr. Candida Rebello, Director, Nutrition and Chronic Disease Program, Pennington Biomedical Research Center

Dr Rebello added, "I'm particularly interested in understanding how this form of soy, when integrated into a healthy diet, influences blood sugar. The MOTIVATE study will examine the impact of a healthy eating plan and exercise on blood sugar, mood, and energy levels." 

Qualified participants will undergo a screening process before being enrolled in the study. Once in the study, participants will be provided with a diet and exercise regimen and will be required to visit the Center three days per week for exercise and to collect their meals over the study's duration. Study participants will be segmented into groups, with some receiving the meals that do contain soy, and others receiving meals that do not contain soy.

During these visits, participants will provide test administrators with their medical histories, height and weight measurements, and vital signs. The study also includes physical examination, insulin sensitivity test, electrocardiogram and a DXA scan to measure bone density, muscle, and body fat. 

"At Pennington Biomedical, we are putting science to work for a healthier Louisiana, and as we age, healthier can mean being more alert, energetic and motivated," said Dr. John Kirwan, Executive Director of Pennington Biomedical. "Dr. Rebello's MOTIVATE study will explore the hidden benefits of soy on mood and energy levels, and we are counting on Louisiana residents to join the study and help us uncover new insights." 

In addition to being provided with all meals, MOTIVATE study participants will receive compensation of up to $660 for the study.

