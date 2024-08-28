Exploring trauma awareness and healing in healthcare at the United Nations General Assembly Science Summit

Integrating Medical Care and Holistic Healing. Presenting at the United Nations General Assembly Science Summit.

Registration is now OPEN and it is FREE to attend both in person and via livestream on Sept 23rd, 2024; time: 4-6PM EST; Location: Cure Building, 345 Park Avenue South, New York.

Join us, it will be highly experiential.

We thought we could cure everything, but it turns out that we can only cure a small amount of human suffering. The rest needs healing."

Dr. Naomi Remen

Our objectives are:

 

  1. Recognize the ways in which trauma affects individuals involved with the healthcare system, including patients, caregivers, hospital staff, and health care providers, with the focus on nervous system states and dysregulation and ways to assess, process and regulate.
  2. Learn how to infuse trauma awareness, mind-body awareness of nervous system health and spirituality into clinical care, into the policies, practices, and procedures of the organizations.and learn practical resilience tools to avoid re-traumatization.
  3. Open to door to and extend and invitation for collaborative efforts between healthcare providers, patient advocacy groups, regulatory agencies and technology to bring trauma-informed bio-somatic model into the mainstream healthcare paradigm.


JOIN US!

