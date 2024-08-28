In-person contact decreases levels of loneliness in older people

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Texas at AustinAug 28 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In-person contact helps lead to lower levels of loneliness in older people, but other ways of staying in touch, such as phoning, emailing or texting, are not as effective in lowering loneliness, a team of researchers at The University of Texas at Austin and the University of Michigan have found.

The findings, out today in the The Journals of Gerontology: Series B Psychological Science, have implications for the health and well-being of many older people.

We were interested to see how older adults react when they are lonely and the effects that different types of social contact had on that loneliness. We found that when older adults feel lonely, they are more likely to pick up the phone and call someone. But in-person visits were the only type of contact that actually decreased levels of reported loneliness."

Shiyang Zhang, the paper's co-author and UT postdoctoral fellow in human development and family sciences

Scientists have long known that regular social contact is important for mental and physical health and contributes to longevity in older age, while loneliness has been linked with heart disease, cognitive decline and even premature death. Although many older adults face chronic health conditions and mobility issues that may make in-person contact more difficult, the new study suggests that in-person contact is an important component of any widespread effort to address loneliness in older adults. 

The study was conducted in the Austin, Texas, area in 2016 and 2017, before the COVID-19 pandemic expanded the use of digital communications for many people and increased levels of isolation for many older people. But even after the pandemic, a sizable proportion of older adults do not own smartphones or use the internet. The study followed more than 300 people over the age of 65 and asked them every three waking hours about levels of loneliness and social contact, including whether that social contact was in person, by phone or digitally, which the researchers defined as texting or connecting via social media.

Related Stories

The study also examined whether the social contact was between people with close or weak social ties. Researchers found that when older adults felt lonely, they were likely to reach out to their close friends and family. It turns out that in-person contact -; even with someone with whom they had only weak ties, such as an acquaintance -; was predictive of lower levels of loneliness better than, say, a phone call with a family member or friend with whom ties were stronger.

"Although phone contact is available at most times and provides older adults with opportunities for social connections when they feel lonely, it appears that phone contact may not be as effective in reducing loneliness as in-person contact," Zhang said. "Phone and digital contact do not provide older adults with the same emotional closeness and comfort as in-person contact. It's just not a substitute."

Karen Fingerman, who holds the Sonia Wolf Wilson Regents Administrative Professorship in Human Ecology in UT's Department of Human Development and Family Sciences, UT graduate student Zexi Zhou and University of Michigan's Kira S. Birditt were also authors of the paper. Funding for the research was provided by the National Institute on Aging, the Center on Aging and Population Sciences at UT, and the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Source:

University of Texas at Austin

Journal reference:

Zhang, S., et al. (2024) Loneliness and Mode of Social Contact in Late Life. The Journals of Gerontology: Series B. doi.org/10.1093/geronb/gbae115.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough research unveils retroelement-based aging biomarkers
The role of the gut microbiota in multiple sclerosis: A scientometric analysis reveals key research trends
Research identifies 31 additional cancers potentially linked to obesity
AI-powered Surreal-GAN identifies diverse brain aging patterns
Declining senses linked to worse mental health in older adults
Analysis reveals viral shift behind COVID-19 pandemic end
Scientists find way to restore brain's self-cleaning function
Elderly with type 2 diabetes struggle with self-care and medication adherence

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Deep learning reveals disparities in brain aging across Latin America and the Caribbean