Psychedelics: A new hope for substance abuse treatment

Study: From Research to Reality: Crafting an Image of the Current State of Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapies for Substance Use Disorders.

How can modern psychedelic research and traditional approaches integrate to address substance use disorders and mental health challenges?

A recent study published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs discusses the history and current state of psychedelic research for the treatment of substance abuse disorders (SUDs).

Psychedelics

Psychedelics are consciousness-altering drugs, some of which include lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), dimethyltryptamine (DMT), psilocybin, and mescaline. Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and ketamine are also considered psychedelics; however, these drugs have different mechanisms of action.

Although psychedelics have been exploited for centuries to induce altered states of consciousness, their use, as opposed to their abuse, has largely been unexplored in modern medicine. In fact, several studies have indicated the potential utility of psychedelics for individuals who have mental illness due to traumatic experiences, false beliefs, and unhealthy behavioral patterns, such as posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

The recent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic led to global changes in the use of methamphetamine, alcohol, and cannabis, as well as a significant increase in opioid overdoses in the United States. Thus, another promising application of psychedelics is their potential use for treating SUDs.

However, restrictive policies, poor funding, lack of equitable and diverse recruitment and access, as well as the multiplicity of small-scale psychedelic research programs have prevented researchers from effectively investigating the effects of psychedelics in the treatment of SUDs.

Overview

Over the past seven decades, researchers have become increasingly interested in examining the potential use of psychedelics in traditional medicine. Despite federal policies banning recreational drug use, researchers have elucidated some of the biological effects of psychedelics on the central nervous system (CNS) and their potential role in the treatment of SUDs. Nevertheless, there remains a lack of well-controlled multi-center trials and systematic reviews in this area.

As researchers continue to examine the pharmacological potential of these drugs, it is crucial to address their addiction and abuse potential, the legalization of recreational drugs, and the attempts of pharmaceutical companies to introduce high-selling psychedelics as therapies for mental illness.

History and current use of psychedelics

Psychedelics like ayahuasca, Peyote, and psilocybin-containing mushrooms have been used throughout history by traditional healers and indigenous communities for both spiritual and health purposes. By recognizing these contributions, researchers can benefit from the potential benefits of traditional usage patterns while investigating the use of these drugs for treating SUDs and other mental health disorders.

For example, a hybridized SUD therapy program in Peru utilizes ayahuasca to treat alcohol and drug use. At one year following treatment, reduced depression and anxiety, higher quality of life, and reduced severity of addiction have been reported.

One notable contribution is the acknowledgment that key experiences of treatment participants might provide more insight than the search for putative “active ingredients” of interventions as complex as psychedelic-assisted treatment.”

Purging in psychedelic treatment

Psychedelic use, specifically ayahuasca use, is closely linked to vomiting as a means of purging the body. This is reported to have spiritual, Amazonian, and clinical benefits.

These spiritual benefits are linked to Christian mystical experience and the Amazonian goals of restoring the internal balance of the individual, whereas clinical benefits are reflected in terms of improved wellness measures. Rather than being a negative effect of ayahuasca use, purging may be an integral part of its healing effects in some situations.

Conclusions

The optimal approach to psychedelic-assisted treatment involves mutual respect for and recognition of the value of both traditional and modern applications. Thus, mixed-methods research is crucial, as traditional approaches may help identify a better therapeutic agent or program than traditional approaches to identifying and isolating active ingredients.

However, it is essential to evaluate and quantify the success rates of traditional approaches to psychedelic use, as well as elucidate the biological mechanisms that may contribute to their therapeutic effects. Researchers must recognize and credit traditional history and practices throughout these efforts to protect these cultures from being exploited, ignored, and suppressed by pharmaceutical industries.

The rush to patent processes in psychedelic treatments of addiction and other psychiatric conditions reflects the enormous greed of private commercial entities to benefit financially from vulnerable patients in need of effective therapies.

Thus, regulatory control of psychedelic therapies is vital to establish rigorous research standards that can lead to the generation of sufficient evidence in this area. Without this type of overview, private corporate interests may seek to exploit governmental support for crucial research needed to address these mental health issues.