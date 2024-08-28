Study reveals challenges and risks for women using anabolic-androgenic steroids

A new study published in Drug and Alcohol Review has revealed critical insights into the challenges and risks faced by women who use anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS).

While these substances are illegal in Australia, changing ideals in body aesthetics and growing popularity of sports such as powerlifting are pushing more women to extreme measures.

With steroid use previously and typically seen as being a men's practice, the research highlighted the gender-specific obstacles women encountered in acquiring safe and reliable AAS and the urgent need for tailored harm-reduction interventions.

Lead researcher Dr. Tim Piatkowski said women were increasingly turning to steroids to meet the demands of competitive sports and fitness cultures that valued muscularity.

It's important to understand the motivations and health risks associated with this trend. By focusing on women's experiences with anabolic steroids, we can begin to address the significant knowledge gap in sports medicine and develop more effective support and intervention strategies." Dr. Tim Piatkowski, Lead Researcher

Dr Piatkowski also emphasised that being an illegal substance, there were a lot of unknowns for anybody using steroids.

"The lack of accountability in the underground market puts the health of any user at serious risk, with information and health support difficult to access.

"Men and women have different ideals when seeking out AAS, yet products promoted to women can often contain undesired compounds such as testosterone, which can lead to unintended and potentially harmful side effects."

These side effects could include masculinising impacts such as voice deepening or facial hair growth, plus acne, menstrual irregularities, clitoral enlargement and psychological distress.

Global estimates indicated AAS were used by around four per cent of women, however this number rose significantly among female bodybuilders to almost 17 per cent.

In jurisdictions (outside of Australia) where use of AAS was legal, approximately 60 per cent of women using sought guidance or prescriptions from licensed medical practitioners.

In Australia however, users generally concealed their usage from medical practitioners.

The research emphasised the necessity for drug checking services specifically designed for women who used AAS.

Such services could verify the authenticity and safety of AAS products, helping to mitigate the risks associated with counterfeit substances.

The research team also advocated for better education on the use of AAS tailored to women, termed 'steroid literacy', to equip women with the knowledge to make informed decisions and reduce health risks associated with AAS use.