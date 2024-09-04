Immune cells prevent the lungs' protective barrier from healing after viral infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cedars-Sinai Medical CenterSep 4 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Investigators involved in a multicenter study co-led by Cedars-Sinai discovered a pathway by which immune cells prevent the lungs' protective barrier from healing after viral infections like COVID-19. The findings, published in Nature may lead to new therapeutic treatment options.

The COVID-19 pandemic revealed how viral infections can cause long-lasting effects-;a condition called long COVID. Also known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2, long COVID has left a devastating trail of people who continue to live with long-term debilitation after infection. One such manifestation is scarring of the lungs-;a condition known as post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 pulmonary fibrosis.

Those with long COVID can present with a broad constellation of symptoms, including post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 pulmonary fibrosis, which can cause severe difficulty breathing that requires oxygen supplementation. Patients with the most severe breathing difficulty may also need a lung transplant. Without additional treatment options, many patients are often left with long-term disability and life-threatening complications. 

This study sought to understand the pathways that led to abnormal repair in the lungs that produced a scar-forming environment. Our findings may lead to therapeutic strategies to prevent fibrotic lung disease after viral illnesses."

Peter Chen, MD, co-corresponding author of the study, the Medallion Chair in Molecular Medicine and the interim chair of the Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai

Investigators established models of post-viral lung disease and used molecular profiling and imaging to identify immune cells called CD8+ T cells as a driving factor in preventing lung healing and repair post-infection. Moreover, the investigators used post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 pulmonary fibrosis patient cohorts to validate the abnormal immunologic pathways, corroborating the animal model work.

"Although we based the work on post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 pulmonary fibrosis, other viral pandemics in the past have also revealed that ability to cause lung scarring after infection-;like swine flu," said Jie Sun, PhD, co-corresponding author of the study and professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. "The research and broader medical field must be prepared and better understand how to prevent adverse outcomes stemming from these viruses."

Chen and Sun say these findings-;and similar studies-;could provide novel information into the pathobiology of other forms of lung fibrosis.

Source:

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Journal reference:

Narasimhan, H., et al. (2024). An aberrant immune–epithelial progenitor niche drives viral lung sequelae. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07926-8.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Semaglutide cuts death rates from cardiovascular disease and COVID-19
Analysis reveals viral shift behind COVID-19 pandemic end
Mediterranean diet lowers COVID-19 risk, but its effect on symptoms and severity remains uncertain
Clarification urgently needed for detected signal of semaglutide-linked suicidal ideation
Playing video games for a couple of hours a day can improve mental health
Garlic’s antioxidant and nitric oxide boosting effects may help lower blood pressure
SARS-CoV-2 evolves differently in the brain, revealing critical insights into viral tropism
Research highlights media misrepresentation of COVID-19 drug efficacy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study highlights mental health benefits of COVID-19 vaccination