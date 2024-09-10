Once-a-day oral weight loss drug shows promising results in reducing body weight

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
DiabetologiaSep 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Individuals who received a once-a-day oral weight loss drug lost up to 13% of their body weight over three months, the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Madrid, Spain (9-13 September) will hear.

Amycretin, which is being developed by the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S, mimics the action of two peptide hormones in one single molecule.

Amycretin is both an amylin and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist. Both of these play a key role in appetite regulation and feeling of hunger and have been shown to lead to weight loss.

Currently, GLP-1 based treatment options are mainly administered via injections, a delivery method also used for the amylin-based treatments undergoing clinical development. To date, there are no tablet-form treatment options targeting both of these biologies.

In a single-center, placebo-controlled, double-blinded phase 1 study, adult participants with a BMI of 25.0-39.9 kg/m2 without diabetes were randomized to receive amycretin or a placebo once-a-day for up to 12 weeks.

The study, which was conducted by Novo Nordisk A/S, and a clinical research unit in the US, consisted of single- and multiple ascending dose parts, where different doses of amycretin were tested orally: single-ascending dose (increasing from 1 mg a day to 25 mg)10-day multiple-ascending doses (investigating from 3 to 12 mg), and 12-week multiple-ascending doses (by introducing stepwise dose escalation, investigating from a start dose of 3 mg and up to a final dose of 2x50 mg).

In the first-in-human trial, amycretin appeared to have a safe and tolerable profile in line with the drug receptor classes. Side effects were mainly mild to moderate in severity and of gastrointestinal nature including nausea and vomiting.

Related Stories

At the end of the trial, average weight loss was greater with amycretin than with the placebo. Participants taking amycretin 50 mg reduced their body weight by 10.4%, on average, within 12 weeks of treatment, while those taking amycretin 2x50mg, the maximum dose tested, achieved a body weight reduction of 13.1%. This compares to an average weight loss of 1.1% among those taking placebo during the same time. 

Notably, at the end of the treatment period, weight loss had not reached a plateau for participants taking amycretin, indicating the potential for further weight loss with extended use.

The study's authors conclude that daily oral amycretin treatment in adults with overweight or obesity and without diabetes demonstrated a safe and tolerable profile in line with the drug receptor classes, and with notable reductions in body weight.

They add: "A single molecule that targets both amylin and GLP-1 biology in a tablet form could offer a more convenient approach to achieving better outcomes for individuals with overweight or obesity.

"However, larger and longer studies are needed to fully assess the drug's safety profile and potential."

Source:

Diabetologia

Posted in: Drug Trial News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tirzepatide outperforms insulin in controlling diabetes and promoting weight loss in clinical trials
Semaglutide cuts death rates from cardiovascular disease and COVID-19
Low-fat vegan diet outperforms Mediterranean diet in reducing AGEs and achieving weight loss
Weight loss guaranteed! But what impact on your diet? A review of GLP-1 and GIP/GLP-1 interventions
GLP-1-based polyagonists: A promising weight loss alternative to bariatric surgery
Exclusive breastfeeding aids postpartum weight loss
GLP-1 therapy boosts visceral fat metabolism, driving weight loss
Semaglutide's impact on cardiovascular health expands beyond weight loss

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI analysis of Reddit reveals public interest in GLP-1 drugs for weight loss and mental health benefits