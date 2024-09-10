Preclinical blood test could predict severe respiratory conditions

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
NIH/National Heart, Lung and Blood InstituteSep 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A scientific team supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has created a preclinical blood test to identify adults most likely to develop severe respiratory conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The blood test analyzes 32 proteins that scientists determined accurately predicted an adult with an increased likelihood for requiring medical care for or dying from severe respiratory illness. The risk score was based on lung health data collected from nearly 2,500 U.S. adults over a 30-year period. The findings were published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.

"We are still not ready for this test to be used in practice, but it's a promising advance," said James P. Kiley, Ph.D., director of the Division of Lung Diseases at NIH's National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which funded the study. "It consolidates insights from decades of breathing tests and medical evaluations into a single tool that has the potential to identify patients at risk for severe disease and complications."

To create the risk score, investigators first reviewed lung health data collected from 2,470 adults, ages 18-30, who participated in a 30-year cardiovascular health study. They then screened thousands of proteins from blood samples provided by participants at the 25-year mark and selected 32 that best predicted which participants were having a rapid decline in lung function. These 32 proteins were then compiled in a score to predict how likely a person would either need medical treatment for or die from a lung condition or severe respiratory event. 

Adults with higher scores had a 17% increased chance of requiring hospital care for respiratory illness, an 84% increased chance of developing COPD, and at least an 81% increased chance of dying from a respiratory disease, such as COPD or pneumonia. Adults with higher scores also had a 10% increased chance of experiencing respiratory exacerbations, such as a cough, mucus, or shortness of breath, that required treatment.

Loss of lung function on a year-over-year basis is associated with poor respiratory health outcomes, but we do not have a good way to easily figure out if a patient is on a steep trajectory of lung function decline. If we had an easy-to-implement clinical tool, like a blood test, that captured someone's lung function trajectory at a single time point, it would enable earlier interventions which might, in the long run, improve lung health."

Ravi Kalhan, M.D., study coauthor and the Louis A. Simpson Professor of Pulmonary Medicine at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago

Participants in the decades-long study took breathing tests to measure their lung function -; up to six times throughout the study -; and generated other lung health data. Throughout this period, 2,332 participants experienced a normal decline in lung function and 138 experienced a sharp decline.

To test the risk score, researchers used it to retrospectively assess respiratory disease risks in more than 40,000 adults from two earlier observational studies. The prediction model successfully identified adults who had the greatest chance of having severe respiratory conditions after multiple factors, including sex, race, body weight, asthma, and a history of smoking, were accounted for.

"Similar to using cholesterol levels to gauge a patient's risk for having a heart attack, we're looking at biological pathways to predict a person's risk for having COPD or severe complications from COPD," said Gabrielle Y. Liu, M.D., a study coauthor, pulmonologist, and an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Related Stories

This type of blood test still needs to be studied in clinical trials before being considered for approval by the Food and Drug Administration as a screening tool to help predict risks for chronic respiratory diseases. These conditions affect millions of adults worldwide and were the third-leading cause of death in 2019. Leading risk factors include smoking, air pollution, and exposure to chemicals or lung irritants, including gas, fumes, and dust, in the workplace.

Source:

NIH/National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute

Journal reference:

Liu, G., et al. (2024) Proteomic Risk Score of Increased Respiratory Susceptibility: A Multi-Cohort Study. American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. doi.org/10.1164/rccm.202403-0613OC.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli reduce blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables
Study uncovers OLAH as key driver of fatal respiratory disease
Early smoking tied to increased respiratory problems in young adults
New test detects cancer risk in type 2 diabetes patients
High-protein diets: How they affect weight, energy, and blood sugar levels
ChatGPT outperforms trainee doctors in respiratory disease assessments
GluFormer outperforms existing AI models in predicting blood sugar levels
Korean researchers accelerate race for respiratory disease cures

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
World's first rapid TBI blood test debuts at Orlando Health