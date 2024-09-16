Groundbreaking research challenges traditional neurodivergent diagnoses

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Queen Mary University of LondonSep 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new article introduces a dimensional approach to understanding the mental health needs of neurodivergent people.

A groundbreaking article published in the leading psychiatry journal World Psychiatry challenges the traditional approach to diagnosing neurodivergent conditions (also known as "neurodevelopmental disorders" in the medical literature), such as autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities. The research introduces a new transdiagnostic framework that views these conditions as points on a spectrum rather than distinct categories and recognizes their frequent overlap with mental health challenges, such as depression and anxiety.

Approximately 15% of the global population is neurodivergent, often experiencing multiple conditions simultaneously. Current diagnostic systems, like the DSM-5 and ICD-11, separate these conditions into distinct categories (or "labels"), overlooking their shared characteristics and complex interplay. Leading an international group of experts in the field, Dr. Giorgia Michelini (Lecturer in Psychology at Queen Mary University of London) proposes a more holistic approach, focusing on their commonalities.

By recognizing the overlapping features of neurodivergent conditions, we can develop a more accurate and comprehensive understanding of their diverse manifestations. This new perspective has the potential to revolutionize how we identify, assess, and support the mental health needs of neurodivergent individuals."

Dr. Giorgia Michelini, Lecturer in Psychology, Queen Mary University of London

The study introduces the concept of a "neurodevelopmental spectrum," which encompasses the shared characteristics of various neurodivergent conditions. This approach acknowledges that individuals vary in the degree to which they exhibit these characteristics, allowing for a more nuanced and personalized assessment. It also provides a better way to identify and support additional mental health challenges, which affect the majority of neurodivergent people.

"Moving beyond rigid diagnostic labels will enable clinicians to provide more tailored support and interventions for the wide range of difficulties experienced by neurodivergent people," explained Dr Michelini. "By focusing on an individual's unique strengths and challenges, we can improve their overall well-being and quality of life."

This research marks a significant step forward in the field of neurodiversity and mental health. By challenging the status quo and offering a fresh perspective, Dr Michelini's work has the potential to transform the lives of millions of neurodivergent individuals.

Source:

Queen Mary University of London

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

‘What happens three months from now?’ Mental health after Georgia High School shooting
Unhealthy commodities linked to mental health problems
Addressing HPV vaccination disparities in girls with mental health conditions
Semaglutide does not increase risk of depression or suicidal thoughts
Redlined communities face higher mental health risks from air pollution
Girls with mental illness less likely to receive HPV vaccination
New learning technique enhances detection and prediction of adolescent mental health disorders
Phone use at night worsens sleep and mental health in kids, especially cyberbullying victims

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Increased mental health risks in patients with brain aneurysms