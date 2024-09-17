New system improves blood thinner safety

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan Medicine - University of MichiganSep 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Doctors and pharmacists treating people with blood thinners can reduce the rate of inappropriate dosing -; as well as blood clots and strokes that can result from it -; using an electronic patient management system, a study suggests.

The online dashboard, developed by the United States Veterans Health Administration in 2016, was designed to highlight and optimize the treatment of patients with direct oral anticoagulants, or DOACs, the most commonly prescribed blood thinners. 

Researchers led by Michigan Medicine used the tool to assess over 120,000 cases in which patients with atrial fibrillation or venous thromboembolism, blood clots in the veins, were treated with DOACs at 123 VA hospitals from mid-2015 through 2019. 

They found that between 6.9 and 8.6% of patients received incorrect prescriptions for blood thinners. 

Adoption of the electronic DOAC patient management tool led to a decline in off-label dosing of around 8%.

The rate of blood clots and stroke also declined at every hospital that implemented the monitoring tool.

Results are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association

While DOACs are lifesaving medications for patients with common thrombotic conditions, they can also cause serious harm when prescribed inappropriately."

Geoffrey Barnes, M.D., M.Sc., Study First Author and Associate Professor, Cardiology-Internal Medicine, University of Michigan Medical School

He added, "Not only does our study show how commonly off-label dosing of DOACs occurs, but it highlights that utilizing this DOAC population health management tool can reduce that rate of inappropriate dosing as well as downstream complications, such as stroke and clotting."

Direct oral anticoagulants can be incorrectly prescribed up to 20% of the time. 

Related Stories

The two most prescribed DOACs are rivaroxaban (brand name Xarelto) and apixaban (brand name Eliquis.)

The sites that used the system the longest demonstrated a more significant decline in inappropriate prescribing. 

In Michigan, the Michigan Anticoagulation Quality Improvement Initiative, a multi-center collaborative of statewide hospitals, built a similar dashboard using the Epic™ electronic health record. 

Five hospitals across the state currently use that system, including University of Michigan Health. 

"This study provides one of the largest and most impactful evaluations of an anticoagulation stewardship effort to show reduction in adverse clinical events," Barnes said.

"Health systems and policymakers should consider investing in anticoagulation stewardship efforts that support pharmacists in reviewing and correcting off label direct oral anticoagulant dosing for the benefit of millions of patients who take these medications."

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Barnes, G. D. et al.(2024) Pharmacist Use of a Population Management Dashboard for Safe Anticoagulant Prescribing: Evaluation of a Nationwide Implementation Effort. Journal of the American Heart Association. doi.org/10.1161/JAHA.124.035859.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Stroke survivors more likely to experience abnormal sleep patterns
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli reduce blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables
Endometriosis linked to increased risk of heart attack and stroke in women
A study confirms that smoking significantly increases the risk of stroke
New $3.26 million grant launches Undiagnosed Diseases Network site in New York
Garlic’s antioxidant and nitric oxide boosting effects may help lower blood pressure
GluFormer outperforms existing AI models in predicting blood sugar levels
Mass screening for atrial fibrillation with ECG and biomarker fails to prevent stroke in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
OCEANIC-AF trial reveals inferiority of asundexian to apixaban for stroke prevention