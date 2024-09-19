Study shows effectiveness of colored disinfectant wipes

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Association for Professionals in Infection ControlSep 19 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) reports a comparison of hospital room cleanliness using standard disinfectant wipes versus wipes with a color additive that allows users to see which surfaces have been sanitized. With the color additive, rooms were 69.2% cleaner and were able to be cleaned in slightly less time compared to cleaning with standard wipes. The study was performed at Griffin Hospital in Derby, Conn.

Proper disinfection of hospital rooms helps prevent the spread of germs from one patient to another. Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) are a significant risk to patients, and contaminated surfaces in hospitals have been linked to many of these infections. For example, one study found that hospital patients were nearly 6 times as likely to acquire an HAI when staying in the bed of a former patient who had that same infection. Many prior studies have shown that despite substantial effort and attention, hospital rooms are simply not as clean as they need to be to prevent HAIs.

In this study, clinicians tested the outcomes of hospital room sanitation performed in two ways. First, they evaluated the status quo for a one-week period: environmental services (EVS) teams used regular disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces in 10 randomly selected rooms. They then educated the EVS teams about using wipes with a color additive, which shows up on surfaces as blue during cleaning but fades to clear several minutes later when force and friction are used.

This creates a strong visual cue to help users see what has been cleaned with effective techniques and what has not. Finally, the EVS teams cleaned another 10 randomly chosen rooms for a week using the wipes with the color additive. For both cleaning periods, non-EVS personnel sampled 10 frequently touched surfaces for the presence of microbes before and after rooms were sanitized.

Such surfaces included sink handles, bedrails, call remotes, light switches, phones, and toilet seats, among others. In addition, non-EVS staff members monitored room turnover time to determine whether the color additive had any role in the length of the cleaning process.

Results clearly demonstrated the effectiveness of using the color additive. In both weeks of the study, 92% of surfaces sampled prior to cleaning were positive for microbial colonies. After disinfection, rooms cleaned with standard wipes still had microbes present on 60% of surfaces sampled, while rooms cleaned using the color additive saw the microbial presence reduced to 31% of surfaces, a 48% improvement.

A deeper analysis of the microbes that remained after cleaning showed that the use of the color additive left rooms 69.2% cleaner than the standard wipes. In addition, the additive slightly reduced the cleaning time needed, from 39.1 minutes to 36.8 minutes.

Our study is the first to evaluate color additive-supported hospital cleaning based on microbial burden, and the first to measure impact on cleaning times. Collectively, our results show that providing a simple visual cue makes an enormous difference in room cleanliness, and it seems to allow cleaning teams to be a bit more efficient in the room turnover process as well."

Olayinka Oremade, MD, MPH, CIC, Study Lead Author and Infection Control Manager, Griffin Hospital

Related Stories

Additional details from the study include:

  • Throughout the study, microbial sampling was performed on 400 surfaces, 200 for the control period and 200 for the color additive period. Bedrails were the most frequently sampled surface while cabinets, headboards, faucet handles, and infusion pumps were the least sampled.
  • The rooms cleaned in this study were located in the telemetry inpatient ward and in the medical surgical inpatient ward.
  • The change in room turnover time between methods, about 6%, was not found to be statistically significant.
  • The color additive used in this study is compatible with many commercially available disinfectant products.

"Effective disinfection protocols are essential for successful infection prevention and control in healthcare settings," said Tania Bubb, PhD, RN, CIC, FAPIC, 2024 APIC president. "This study exemplifies the idea that simple but creative solutions can help us improve critical tasks associated with keeping patients safe and healthy."

Source:

Association for Professionals in Infection Control

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UC study explores airborne transmission of MRSA in hospital settings
Study reveals a paradigm shift in the understanding of T-lineage acute lymphoblastic leukemia
Keck Hospital of USC recognized as top performer in quality leadership
Caregiver food insecurity impacts outcomes of pediatric hospitalizations
New genomic technique tracks superbugs in hospitals for faster infection management
Lurie Children's and University of Utah Health receive $12 million for study on antibiotic use in pediatric pneumonia
Study shows benefits of taking misoprostol at home during medical abortions after 12 weeks
Inside the political fight to build a rural Georgia hospital

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Tennessee tries to rein in Ballad’s hospital monopoly after years of problems