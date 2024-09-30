Regulating iron overload: Liraglutide's potential benefits

Study reveals liraglutide's potential to regulate iron metabolism and improve glucose tolerance in a mouse model of hereditary hemochromatosis and obesity.

Study: Liraglutide Impacts Iron Homeostasis in a Murine Model of Hereditary Hemochromatosis. Image Credit: Peter Togel / Shutterstock.com

A recent Endocrinology study assesses the role of liraglutide in regulating iron metabolism in a mouse model of hereditary hemochromatosis, diet-induced obesity, and glucose intolerance.

Treatment options for hereditary hemochromatosis

Hepcidin, which is encoded by the Hamp gene, regulates the absorption of iron from the intestines, recycling by macrophages, and release of stored iron from hepatocytes. The protein HFE regulates hepcidin production through its interactions with other proteins like transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) and TfR2, which sense when iron levels are high within the blood. Loss-of-function mutations of the HFE gene lead to an autosomal recessive iron-overload disorder referred to as hereditary hemochromatosis (HH).

Excessive hepatic iron accumulation is observed in HH patients, which increases their risk of developing liver disease and fatal organ damage, as well as type 2 diabetes (T2D), obesity, and insulin resistance. Standard treatments for HH include serial therapeutic phlebotomy, which lowers the stores of tissue and plasma iron.

Liraglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist (GLP-1A), is used for the management of T2D and obesity, with recent studies suggesting its beneficial effects on obesity-related liver pathology, which could involve aberrations in iron metabolism. In one previously phlebotomy-dependent HH patient with T2D, the use of liraglutide helped maintain normal ferritin levels and reduced glycated hemoglobin levels without phlebotomy.

About the study

The current study hypothesized that liraglutide could reduce body weight, enhance glucose tolerance, and alter iron metabolism in Hfe knockout (KO) mice. To this end, wild-type (WT) and HFE KO mice were fed a high-fat diet to induce obesity, followed by dosing with either saline or liraglutide for 18 weeks. At week 14, an intraperitoneal glucose tolerance test was conducted.

At three time points, mice underwent a body composition analysis to measure lean and fat mass. Complete blood cell counts, total iron-binding capacity (TIBC), serum iron, and ferritin saturation levels were also measured.

Study findings

Liraglutide successfully reduced fat mass, body weight, and lean mass in both HFE KO and WT mice. Glucose tolerance in both groups was also improved with liraglutide administration, thus suggesting that the drug’s function is not directly influenced by higher iron levels. These observations also highlight the successful treatment potential of liraglutide for obesity-related metabolic disease.

Related Stories

As compared to WT mice, circulating iron levels were higher in HFE KO and saline-treated mice. Although liraglutide treatment did not restore serum iron levels to normal levels, it significantly lowered serum iron levels in HFE KO mice.

Furthermore, as compared to WT mice, HFE KO mice exhibited lower TIBC, whereas both groups exhibited lower TIBC following liraglutide treatment. HFE KO mice had higher ferritin saturation, which remained unchanged by liraglutide, thus demonstrating that liraglutide improving iron overload.

Liraglutide treatment also reduced hematocrit, hemoglobin, and red blood cell counts in both WT and HFE KO mice, although not below the lower bound of the normal range in mice. Reticulocyte, platelet, and mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH) concentrations were unaffected by genotype or drug treatment. Liraglutide slightly raised lymphocytes and decreased monocytes in HFE KO mice.

The Hamp gene was not differentially expressed in the liver tissue after liraglutide treatment or between genotypes. These results suggest a hepcidin-independent mechanism through which liraglutide treatment reduces hepatic iron levels.

Liraglutide treatment reduced liver weight, irrespective of the genotype, as well as hepatic lipid levels by decreasing Scd1 transcription, which corresponds to the decrease in total liver iron stores. Across the two subgroups, fatty acid synthase (FASN) and peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha (PPARα) were not differentially expressed, thereby indicating that liver weight and steatosis are effectively mitigated by liraglutide treatment in HFE KO and WT mice.

Conclusions

The study findings demonstrate that liraglutide treatment can modify iron metabolism in HFE KO mice while also alleviating obesity-related metabolic disease. HH leads to excessive iron accumulation in the liver, which increases the risk of developing liver cancer and other metabolic syndromes; therefore, GLP1As like liraglutide may be an effective treatment option for these patients.

GLP1As could be used to reduce iron overload in addition to reducing body weight and improving glucose regulation in HH patients.”

Journal reference:
  • Bozadjiva-Kramer, N., Shin, J. H., Blok, N. B., et al. (2024) Liraglutide Impacts Iron Homeostasis in a Murine Model of Hereditary Hemochromatosis. Endocrinology 165(9). doi:10.1210/endocr/bqae090

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2024, September 30). Regulating iron overload: Liraglutide's potential benefits. News-Medical. Retrieved on September 30, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Regulating-iron-overload-Liraglutides-potential-benefits.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Regulating iron overload: Liraglutide's potential benefits". News-Medical. 30 September 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Regulating-iron-overload-Liraglutides-potential-benefits.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Regulating iron overload: Liraglutide's potential benefits". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Regulating-iron-overload-Liraglutides-potential-benefits.aspx. (accessed September 30, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2024. Regulating iron overload: Liraglutide's potential benefits. News-Medical, viewed 30 September 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20240930/Regulating-iron-overload-Liraglutides-potential-benefits.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Liraglutide activates key brain circuits to trigger weight loss in obesity
Diet and gut dysbiosis linked to rheumatoid arthritis
Hypothalamic ECM remodeling drives insulin resistance, contributing to obesity and diabetes
Maternal obesity doubles the risk of developing autism in children
Childhood obesity: How the first 2,000 days hold the key to lifelong health
Estrogen found to promote tumor growth in breast cancers without receptors
Cellular sludge around hunger neurons linked to worsening diabetes and obesity
Ultra-processed foods are silently altering your metabolism, scientists warn

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Calcium channel blockers show potential to restore cerebral blood flow in Alzheimer's disease