Stem cell transplants show promise for macular hole repair in monkeys

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cell PressOct 3 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Human stem cell transplants successfully repaired macular holes in a monkey model, researchers report October 3rd in the journal Stem Cell Reports. After transplantation, the macular holes were closed by continuous filling of the space with retinal tissue.

"We confirmed for the first time in a non-human primate model that embryonic stem-derived retinal organoid sheet transplantation facilitates the closure of macular holes," says senior study author Michiko Mandai of the Kobe City Eye Hospital.

Our results suggest that this method could become a practical, safe, and effective treatment option with minimal invasive risks, particularly for difficult macular hole cases."

Michiko Mandai, Kobe City Eye Hospital

Macular holes are small gaps that form in the macula-;the central part of the retina in the eye. They can cause blurred or distorted central vision, making it difficult to read, drive, or see fine details. In the past decade, advances in surgical techniques have achieved closure rates exceeding 90%, but refractory cases are still a problem. Management of recurrent macular holes after surgery is also challenging. For retinal degenerative diseases, cell-based therapy is a promising strategy for restoring visual function. Although retinal transplantation has shown good anatomic success, visual improvement is limited, and peripheral visual field defects are inevitable.

In the new study, Mandai and collaborators evaluated whether they could overcome these hurdles by transplanting human embryonic stem cell-derived retinal organoid sheets. Transplantation of the retinal tissue resulted in graft survival and maturation and the development of light-detecting retinal cells called photoreceptors, including rods and cones. Additional experiments revealed improvements in eye fixation and responses to light.

Related Stories

However, the researchers pointed out a few caveats, including mild transplantation rejection, which they controlled using steroid injections. "The mild rejection may have limited the functional integration of the transplanted tissue," Mandai says. "Additionally, this was a single-case result for one eye, and the model did not exactly replicate the pathology of human refractory macular holes. However, the findings suggest that the surgical technique is feasible for human macular holes."

The authors say further studies will be required to validate the advantage of the stem cell-derived retina, including the protective effect for host retinal cells. More research is also needed to understand how cell composition in the graft influences visual function. For their own part, the researchers plan to examine whether some form of synaptic communication can be established between the host and graft over a longer period of observation.

This research was supported by the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED), the Japan Science and Technology Agency, and the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science.

Source:

Cell Press

Journal reference:

Iwama, Y., et al. (2024) Transplantation of human pluripotent stem cell-derived retinal sheet in a primate model of macular hole. Stem Cell Reports. doi.org/10.1016/j.stemcr.2024.09.002.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Chan Zuckerberg initiative joins Scale Bio's ‘100 Million Cell Challenge’ to accelerate single cell genomics research
Centenarians' stem cells unlock secrets to healthy aging
Novel mechanism enhances bacteria's defense against environmental threats
MaxCyte signs strategic platform license with Kamau Therapeutics to accelerate the development of cell therapies for genetic diseases
AI-powered blood test promises early detection of ovarian cancer
Estrogen found to promote tumor growth in breast cancers without receptors
Lipid metabolism plays a critical role in red blood cell recovery from acute anemia
Implantable device revolutionizes thyroid management

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Future directions and challenges in harnessing NK cells against Acute Myeloid Leukemia