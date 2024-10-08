Common breast cancer therapies may speed up aging, study shows

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Los Angeles Health SciencesOct 8 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new study led by investigators at the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center has revealed that common breast cancer treatments, including chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, may accelerate the biological aging process in breast cancer survivors. 

The findings, published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, show that markers of cellular aging-;such as DNA damage response, cellular senescence, and inflammatory pathways-;significantly increased in all breast cancer survivors, regardless of the type of treatment received. This suggests that the impact of breast cancer treatments on the body is more extensive than previously thought.

"For the first time, we're showing that the signals we once thought were driven by chemotherapy are also present in women undergoing radiation and surgery," said study lead author Judith Carroll, an associate professor of psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences at UCLA, Endowed Chair for the George F. Solomon Professorship in Psychobiology and investigator in the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center.

While we expected to see increased gene expression linked to biological aging in women who received chemotherapy, we were surprised to find similar changes in those who only underwent radiation or surgery."

Judith Carroll, Associate Professor, Psychiatry and Biobehavioral Sciences, University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Advances in cancer therapies have greatly improved survival rates, with an estimated 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. today and over 6 million expected by 2040. However, breast cancer is linked to accelerated aging, impacting physical abilities, independence, and lifespan. Biological aging processes, which drive conditions like fatigue, cognitive decline, frailty, and cardiovascular disease, appear to be a major factor. Evidence suggests that cancer treatments, like chemotherapy, can increase the risk of earlier onset of these aging-related conditions, making it crucial to understand the specific pathways involved to better target and manage them.

To examine how gene expression related to aging changes over time in women diagnosed with breast cancer, the team conducted a two-year longitudinal study that tracked women undergoing breast cancer treatment prior to receiving treatment and again following treatment to see how their biological aging markers evolved. 

The team tracked the gene expression in their blood cells using RNA sequencing, focusing on markers that signal biological aging -; including a process known as cellular senescence, which is when cells stop dividing but don't die. These so-called "zombie cells" accumulate over time and can release harmful substances that damage nearby healthy cells, contributing to aging and inflammation.

 The data was then analyzed using statistical models to help identify aging-related changes.

Related Stories

The team found that regardless of treatment type there was an increase in expression of genes that track cellular processes involved in biological aging. Specifically, genes that capture cellular senescence and the inflammatory signal from these cells, indicating that their immune cells were aging faster than normal.

They also saw increases in DNA damage response genes, which are genes that are expressed when there is DNA damage. Although chemotherapy did have a slightly different pattern, similar to what others have shown, they also noted changes in women who did not receive chemotherapy. 

"The results suggest women who receive treatment for breast cancer have a pattern of gene expression that indicates increased DNA damage and inflammation, which could be important targets for recovering from cancer and having a better quality of life in survivorship," said senior author of the study Julienne Bower, professor of psychology in the UCLA College and psychiatry and biobehavioral sciences and member of the UCLA Health Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. 

"We've only just begun to understand the long-term consequences of cancer therapy and these findings are a critical step toward understanding the biological pathways that drive many post-treatment symptoms in breast cancer survivors," added Carroll. "Our goal is to find ways to improve survivorship, not just in terms of years lived, but also in quality of life and overall health."

The team is now exploring a new biomarker that measures a woman's biological age and the pace at which she is aging. This could help determine whether the aging signals detected during cancer treatment have a long-term effect on biological age. The team plans to investigate factors that may influence this, with a focus on protective behaviors such as exercise, stress management and healthy sleep patterns. 

Carroll and Bower also are affiliated the Cousins Center for Psychoneuroimmunology, and the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA. Other UCLA authors include Catherine Crespi, Steve Cole, Patricia Ganz and Laura Petersen.

The study was supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute. 

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Breakthrough blood test improves early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
New insights into the role of gamma-delta T cells across 33 cancer types revealed
Immunotherapy timing key to survival in small cell lung cancer treatment
Cancer Research UK backs study to develop preventive ovarian cancer vaccine
Plant polyphenols: The secret to living longer and healthy aging?
New drug could extend the lives of breast cancer patients
Researchers question the use of "cancer" for certain prostate conditions
Inflammatory proteins linked to higher risk of endometrial cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Jefferson Lab team explores proton therapy as a safer cancer treatment