Grant supports gene-editing research for rare metabolic diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of Pennsylvania School of MedicineOct 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A $14M grant will fund research on gene-editing therapies for rare metabolic diseases at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP). The research will focus specifically on developing therapies for urea cycle disorders, which impact roughly 1 in every 35,000 children. Using a form of CRISPR technology, the ultimate vision of the four-year grant is to create a platform for rapid development of personalized gene-editing therapies for a wide range of rare genetic disorders.

The grant, funded by the National Institutes of Health through its Somatic Cell Genome Editing Program (SCGE), will support research to further advance prime editing, a new and more versatile form of CRISPR technology. Unlike previous gene-editing methods, prime editing allows precise changes to the genome, correcting any genetic mutation rather than just swapping out individual chemical bases of DNA. This technology holds the promise of personalized treatments for patients with rare metabolic diseases such as type I citrullinemia, ASA lyase deficiency, and CPS1 deficiency. These life-threatening conditions, characterized by the body's inability to fully break down proteins, often lead to toxic ammonia buildup, causing brain damage, coma, or even death if untreated.

Despite previous attempts to treat these diseases through gene therapy, success has been limited due to immune responses to current therapies. Prime editing could change this by enabling permanent genetic corrections. "With this technology, we hope to not just manage symptoms, but offer a durable, potentially lifelong cure for these children," said Kiran Musunuru, MD, PhD, a professor of Cardiovascular Medicine and Director of Penn Cardiovascular Institute's Genetic and Epigenetic Origins of Disease Program.

We're not just focusing on one specific disease. We're focusing on the patient in front of us, whatever variant they have. This approach enables us to treat a wider array of patients who've previously had no options."

Rebecca Ahrens-Nicklas, MD, PhD, attending physician with the Metabolic Disease Program and the Division of Human Genetics at CHOP

The SCGE program is designed to address diseases caused by genetic changes. During its first phase (2018-2023), the program developed tools to perform genome editing in somatic cells which are non-reproductive cells in the body. Now in its second phase, SCGE seeks to bring genome-editing therapies from the lab to the clinic.

The team, which has previously received funding from the SCGE, aims to begin clinical trials within the next four years, marking an exciting new chapter in the field of precision medicine.

Source:

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Optimizing research with automation: Solutions and best practices
Scientists pinpoint thousands of gene variants linked to breast and ovarian cancer risk
Novel gene responsible for some inherited retinal diseases identified
New study links pulmonary carcinoid aggressiveness to TERT gene activation
The role of CRISPR-Cas9 in combating mosquito-borne diseases
Study reveals life-changing impact of gene therapy for hemophilia B patients
Leveraging the power of automation to boost research
Overcoming CRISPR's side effects for therapeutic applications

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Bruker Introduces Innovative Neuroscience Research Solution with High-Speed OptoVolt Voltage Imaging