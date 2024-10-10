New research explores hydrogen sulfide as treatment for obesity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of ExeterOct 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Therapies that deliver hydrogen sulfide to cells could one day become the basis of new treatments for obesity and related diseases, new research has concluded.

Mounting evidence suggests that hydrogen sulfide plays an important role in the liver. Previous research shows that tiny amount of hydrogen sulfide in the body regulate how the liver processes fat but up until recently, there has been no way to do that specifically. It also impacts the function of mitochondria, known as the "powerhouse" of cells, which generate energy.

The new study is led by Jagiellonian University Medical College in Poland and the University of Exeter and published in Pharmacological Research. In the research, mice were fed a high-fat diet were injected with the compound AP39, which delivers hydrogen sulfide direct to mitochondria in cells The research concluded that the treatment significantly slowed the rate of weight gain, reduced by 32 per cent on average, over the 12 weeks of the study. The team also found that treatment reduced the accumulation of fat in the liver, which can be a complication of obesity and can lead to harmful inflammation.

AP39 was invented at University of Exeter and is now owned by its spin-out company MitoRX Therapeutics. The study found that in the mice, treatment with AP39 reduced the activity of processes in the liver that help create certain detrimental fats in the body, build proteins that carry fat, and regulate important signals that can be harmful to the liver. It also lowered the liver's production of new fats by preventing the activation of a key adverse metabolic pathway (mTOR/SREBP1/NF-kB).

Study co-author Matt Whiteman, Professor of Experimental Therapeutics at the University of Exeter Medical School, first began researching the role of hydrogen sulfide in the body in 2004. He first noticed that people with type 2 diabetes who were overweight had lower levels of hydrogen sulfide in their blood. This was determined by the amount of body fat they were carrying. Higher body fat content meant lower blood sulfide levels, which in turn meant poorer sugar control and greater insulin resistance. That suggested that these adverse changes could be prevented or reversed by drug molecules that replace the lost sulfide.

Professor Whiteman said: "These early findings suggested that hydrogen sulfide could one day play a role in treating diabetes, obesity and complications arising from having too much fat in the body. Today, obesity is a growing global health challenge, and new and better treatments are desperately needed. If our findings that hydrogen sulfide-generating molecules that target mitochondria  significantly slow weight gain translate to humans, we could be looking at an exciting new option for treatment. It is gratifying to translate these observations toward clinically viable and better drugs with MitoRx.

Related Stories

Dr. Aneta Stachowicz, Department of Pharmacology at the Faculty of Medicine, Jagellonian University Medical College, Poland, and lead author of the Pharmacological Research paper, said: "Our research demonstrates that AP39 slows weight gain and significantly reduces multiple markers of obesity in mice. This is very exciting, and we hope it marks the beginning of a new era in the development of an innovative therapeutic approach for metabolic diseases, by using hydrogen sulfide to modulate the body's signalling processes."

This publication is a major step in MitoRx advancing our therapies which target mitochondria, and shows the huge potential for AP39 targeting a new pathway for treating obesity. Powerful international research collaborations like this help speed therapeutic advances to patients."

Dr. Jon Rees, Chief Executive Officer of MitoRx

Source:

University of Exeter

Journal reference:

Stachowicz, A., et al. (2024). Mitochondria-targeted hydrogen sulfide donor reduces fatty liver and obesity in mice fed a high fat diet by inhibiting de novo lipogenesis and inflammation via mTOR/SREBP-1 and NF-κB signaling pathways. Pharmacological Research. doi.org/10.1016/j.phrs.2024.107428.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

The Key Role of iPSC-Derived Microglia in Research and Drug Discovery
Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
New research gives unprecedented view of colorectal cancer genetic makeup
Elderly with type 2 diabetes struggle with self-care and medication adherence
Disrupted glucose transport in oligodendrocytes linked to myelin thinning and aging in new research
Research identifies 31 additional cancers potentially linked to obesity
Clarification urgently needed for detected signal of semaglutide-linked suicidal ideation
Bruker Introduces Innovative Neuroscience Research Solution with High-Speed OptoVolt Voltage Imaging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Leveraging the power of automation to boost research