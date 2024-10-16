Antibody engineering drives innovation in drug development

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Sichuan UniversityOct 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) are used to prevent, detect, and treat a broad spectrum of non-communicable and communicable diseases. Over the past few years, the market for mAbs has grown exponentially with an expected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.07% from 2024 (237.64 billion USD estimated at the end of 2023) to 2033 (679.03 billion USD expected by the end of 2033).

Ever since the advent of hybridoma technology introduced in 1975, antibody-based therapeutics were realized using murine antibodies which further progressed into humanized and fully human antibodies, reducing the risk of immunogenicity. Some benefits of using mAbs over conventional drugs include a drastic reduction in the chances of adverse reactions, interactions between drugs, and targeting specific proteins. While antibodies are very efficient, their higher production costs impede the process of commercialization.

However, their cost factor has been improved by developing biosimilar antibodies as affordable versions of therapeutic antibodies. Along with the recent advancements and innovations in antibody engineering have helped and will furtherly help to design bio-better antibodies with improved efficacy than the conventional ones. These novel mAb-based therapeutics are set to revolutionize existing drug therapies targeting a wide spectrum of diseases, thereby meeting several unmet medical needs. This review provides comprehensive insights into the current fundamental landscape of mAbs development and applications and the key factors influencing the future projections, advancement, and incorporation of such promising immunotherapeutic candidates as a confrontation approach against a wide list of diseases, with a rationalistic mentioning of any limitations facing this field.

Source:

Sichuan University

Journal reference:

Aboul-Ella, H., et al. (2024) Monoclonal antibodies: From magic bullet to precision weapon. Molecular Biomedicine. doi.org/10.1186/s43556-024-00210-1.

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Medical Science News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UMC Utrecht study uncovers 29 novel antibodies against Klebsiella pneumoniae
Study reveals population-wide immune setpoint for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies
Tiny molecule offers hope in reducing opioid side effects
USC scientists transform B cells into cancer and HIV destroyers
Human antibodies show promise against Black widow spider venom
Monoclonal antibodies could help provide an answer to antimicrobial resistance
De novo antibody protein sequencing reveals novel functional and neutralizing antibodies post-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination
New biomarker profiling enhances early detection of melanoma

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Unveiling the role of auto-antibodies in COVID-19 severity