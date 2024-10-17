Study reveals emotional eating risks in middle-aged women with PCOS

Emotional eating and uncontrolled eating are more common in middle-aged women diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). In particular, psychological distress increased the long-term risk of disordered eating behaviour. This finding is highlighted in a recent study by the University of Oulu and ODL Sports Clinic. Previous research has shown that young women of reproductive age with PCOS experience more body dissatisfaction and have a risk of binge-eating disorder that is up to three times higher than that of others.

The newly published study demonstrates for the first time that disordered eating behaviour is also prevalent among middle-aged women with PCOS. Particularly, depression and anxiety, previous weight-loss attempts, and perceiving oneself as overweight increased the risk of disordered eating behaviour. "In the management of PCOS, weight control is often central, but without appropriate support, weight-loss methods can be drastic and, at worst, lead to eating disorders. Weight-related stigma can also exacerbate the situation," says Doctoral Researcher Emilia Pesonen. Weight-related stigma refers to the prejudices and discrimination that overweight individuals may face, for example, in the workplace or healthcare. These attitudes can lead to inadequate treatment. "Healthcare should focus on responsible discussions about weight and offer comprehensive care that also considers psychological distress. Disordered eating behaviour should be actively inquired about among women diagnosed with PCOS, and if necessary, they should be referred for further treatment," states the lead researcher of the study Terhi Piltonen, Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology. According to Piltonen, obesity medication should also be included as part of PCOS treatment. "Preliminary studies have shown that the functioning of satiety hormones is disrupted in women with PCOS. This may partly explain their tendency towards uncontrolled eating and weight gain. Medication could provide much-needed help with these challenges." The study involved nearly 1,200 women from the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1966.

A total of 251 women with PCOS responded to a questionnaire about eating behaviour at the age of 46. The risk factors for disordered eating behaviour were examined when the participants were aged 31 and 46. PCOS is the most common hormonal disorder in women of reproductive age, with diagnostic criteria including irregular menstrual cycles, excess production of male hormones, and polycystic ovaries. According to previous studies, the syndrome significantly increases the risk of metabolic and psychological disorders. The results of the study were published in the journal Fertility and Sterility. Research publication: Pesonen, E., Nurkkala, M., Ollila, M. M., Hurskainen, E., Morin-Papunen, L. C., Jämsä, T., Korpelainen, R., Niemelä, M., & Piltonen, T. T. Women with PCOS are at risk for emotional and uncontrolled eating at midlife: a population-based cohort study. Fertility and Sterility 2024. S0015-0282(24)02260-X.