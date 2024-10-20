EAT2 study to investigate adipose tissue responses to weight change

Dr. Ursula White, an associate professor of Clinical Science at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, is taking a deep dive into the lasting health effects of short-term weight gain and weight loss. The ability for the fat tissue to expand or contract to accommodate changes in body weight is important for sustained health. Dr. White's clinical study at Pennington Biomedical, the EAT2 study, will allow her to explore how changes within the adipose tissue are affected by weight gain and weight loss, and what that means for a person's health.

The EAT2 study is recruiting participants now, and participants will be randomly assigned to the two groups – a control group that is weight stable and group with a diet that promotes weight gain. Both groups will participate in a dietary intervention program for 8 weeks, but those in the weight gain group will also be provided with an eight-week weight loss treatment following the dietary intervention.

"This study is unique in that it will explore what exactly happens to your heath during periods of weight gain and weight loss and how the fat tissue can mediate these changes," said Dr. White, who is the director of the Physiology of Human Adipose Tissue Lab at Pennington Biomedical. "Yes, the active group will be prescribed a diet intended to promote weight gain, but those participants will also receive weight loss guidance during the study. Several active participants have shared that they lost more weight than they gained, and while that result isn't guaranteed, we still invite the community to help us learn more about how weight change can impact your health."

To qualify for the study, participants must be a man or pre-menopausal woman between the ages of 18 and 42, and have a body mass index, or BMI, in the range of 23 to 35. The study lasts approximately 9 months, and includes a screening visit, and 11 study visits, including two optional overnight stays at the Pennington Biomedical Inpatient Unit.

The EAT2 study is funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases of the National Institutes of Health.

While most may think of adipose tissue as undesirable, and a place where the body stores excess calories, the tissue has many other functions that influence a person's metabolism and health. The fat tissue responds to insulin and also secretes factors that influence appetite, the immune system, hormone levels and more. The study will explore the health impacts of weight gain and loss in the context of these factors.

At Pennington Biomedical, we are committed to addressing the root causes of obesity, and addressing metabolic disease. The EAT2 study is a great example of the foundational science that takes place at our world-renowned campus. By understanding the fundamental functions of adipose tissue mechanisms, we can open new avenues of research and uncover new knowledge." Dr. John Kirwan, executive director of Pennington Biomedical

Study participants will be compensated for their time and participation in the study. In addition to information on their individual health profile, compensation of up to $1,255 is offered for the completion of the study.

The EAT2 study is long in the making, as it originally started in the weeks prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. White successfully secured continuing grants to sustain its progress and ensure its completion. With the study fully underway, it is expected to wrap up in 2025.