High-intensity workouts more effective at suppressing hunger in adults

A vigorous workout does more to suppress hunger levels in healthy adults than does moderate exercise, and females may be especially susceptible to this response, according to a small study published in the Journal of the Endocrine Society.



The study examines the effects of exercise intensity on ghrelin levels and appetite between men and women. Ghrelin is known as the "hunger hormone" and is associated with perceptions of hunger.

We found that high intensity exercise suppressed ghrelin levels more than moderate intensity exercise. In addition, we found that individuals felt 'less hungry' after high intensity exercise compared to moderate intensity exercise." Kara Anderson, Ph.D., lead author of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville, Va.

Ghrelin circulates in acylated (AG) and deacylated (DAG) forms, which are known to affect appetite. Data on the impact of exercise intensity on AG and DAG levels, and their effects on appetite, is sparse and primarily limited to males, the study noted.



To address this shortfall, the study examined eight males and six females. Participants fasted overnight and then completed exercises of varying intensity levels, determined by measurements of blood lactate, followed by self-reported measurements of appetite.



Females had higher levels of total ghrelin at baseline compared with males, the study noted. But only females demonstrated "significantly reduced AG" following the intense exercise, according to the findings.



"We found that moderate intensity either did not change ghrelin levels or led to a net increase," the study noted. These findings suggest that exercise above the lactate threshold "may be necessary to elicit a suppression in ghrelin."



Researchers also acknowledged that more work is needed to determine the extent to which the effects of exercise differ by sex.



Ghrelin has been shown to have wide-ranging biological effects in areas including energy balance, appetite, glucose homeostasis, immune function, sleep, and memory.



"Exercise should be thought of as a 'drug,' where the 'dose' should be customized based on an individual's personal goals," Anderson said. "Our research suggests that high-intensity exercise may be important for appetite suppression, which can be particularly useful as part of a weight loss program."



Other study authors include Tana Mardian, Benjamin Stephenson, Emily Grammer, Macy Stahl, Nathan Weeldreyer, and Sibylle Kranz of the University of Virginia; Zhenqi Liu and Kaitlin Love of the University of Virginia Health System; and Jason Allen and Arthur Weltman of the University of Virginia and the University of Virginia Health System.



This research received financial support from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and the University of Virginia's School of Education and Human Development.