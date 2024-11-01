NCCN leaders collaborate to enhance cancer care in Vietnam

As part of ongoing work to define and advance high-quality cancer care globally, leaders from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®)-;an alliance of leading cancer centers in the United States-;will be in Vietnam today to collaborate on improving cancer care standards throughout the country.

NCCN Chief Executive Officer Crystal S. Denlinger, MD will be presenting on the development and implementation of NCCN resources worldwide and in Vietnam, as part of an event hosted by Vietnam National Cancer Hospital (K Hospital)-;Best of ASCO 2024: Multimodality Treatment of Cancer and Hospital Management in the Digital Era. During the conference, Dr. Denlinger will highlight the ongoing collaboration with the Vietnam National Cancer Hospital and the Vietnam Cancer Association to develop NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ for Vietnam, a framework for improving and standardizing cancer care across the country.

Our ongoing collaboration with esteemed colleagues in Vietnam allows us to learn and share information on the latest advancements in cancer care. By tailoring the NCCN Guidelines to fit local needs, we can make significant strides in improving patient outcomes and ensuring that all people facing cancer in Vietnam receive the highest quality of care." Dr. Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, NCCN Chief Executive Officer

The NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ for Vietnam are based on the original NCCN Guidelines Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), with modifications to reflect both optimal care and pragmatic approaches for treating cancer in resource-constrained settings.

The first set of NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ for Vietnam, focused on Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), is now available in both English and Vietnamese. Ongoing efforts are underway to develop harmonized guidelines for Breast Cancer and Liver Cancer, with more cancer types to follow.

"These guidelines represent a significant resource for ensuring that cancer care in Vietnam is aligned with global best practices while also reflecting the realities of our local healthcare settings," said Prof. Le Van Quang, MD, PhD. "We are committed to working together to advance these tools so people with cancer across Vietnam can receive the best care possible."

The NCCN Harmonized Guidelines™ for Vietnam will continue to expand, with plans to cover the top 10 most common cancer types in the country. These guidelines will continue to be translated into Vietnamese by medical professionals with advanced degrees, ensuring they are both accurate and accessible to the local healthcare community. The initiative aligns with NCCN's ongoing work to improve access to high-quality cancer care worldwide.