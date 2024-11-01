Research identifies crucial links between dietary choices and progression of multiple sclerosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Advanced Science Research Center, GC/CUNYNov 1 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Newly published research in the journal Glia has identified crucial links between dietary choices and the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS). The study, led by Patrizia Casaccia, founding director of the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center's (CUNY ASRC) Neuroscience Initiative and Einstein Professor of Biology and Biochemistry at the CUNY Graduate Center, explored how enzymes called ceramide synthase 5 and 6 are responsible for the toxic effect of a palm oil-rich diet on neurons in the central nervous system, which causes a subsequent increase in the severity of MS symptoms.

MS is an inflammatory autoimmune disease marked by extensive damage to the insulating myelin sheath that protects nerves throughout the body. Current treatments focus on controlling the immune system's response, but the precise mechanisms contributing to neurodegeneration in MS remain poorly understood. Previous work from the Casaccia lab and others had reported on the toxic effect of high-fat diet on the severity of MS symptoms. In their study, researchers explored potential mechanisms by which a diet rich in palm oil may hijack neuronal health.

Neuroprotection from palm oil-induced toxicity

Using the experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) model of inflammatory demyelination, the research team found that diets high in palm oil led to a more severe disease course in mice.

We reasoned that inside neuronal cells, palm oil is converted into a toxic substance called C16 ceramide by specific enzymes called CerS5 and CerS6. This ceramide is responsible for inflicting mitochondrial damage, which deprives neurons of the energy they need to counteract inflammation in the brain. We therefore asked whether inactivation of these enzymes would confer neuroprotection."

Patrizia Casaccia, principal investigator, founding director of the Advanced Science Research Center at the CUNY Graduate Center

The researchers found that when they genetically deleted the enzymes CerS6 and CerS5 in neurons they could prevent neurodegeneration in the experimental model of MS.

"This held true even when mice were fed a diet rich in palmitic acid," said the paper's co-first author Damien Marechal, a research associate with the Casaccia Lab. "This new information points to a specific metabolic pathway through which dietary fats can worsen MS symptoms."

Significance for MS patients and clinicians

The paper's findings have significant implications for individuals diagnosed with MS as well as for clinicians treating patients and neuroscientists researching the disease. The work reinforces that lifestyle choices, such as diet, can have a profound impact on the course of the disease. The study's results build on previous concepts about careful dietary choices in managing the symptoms of MS. The findings also identify potential molecules that could help slow diet-induced symptom severity.

Related Stories

"Our research provides a molecular explanation for how to protect neurons from the palm-oil-dependent creation of molecules that harm them," said Casaccia. "We hope this information can empower patients to make informed dietary decisions that could positively impact the course of the disease, while identifying strategies to counteract the effect of cerS5 and CerS6 in a neuron-specific fashion."

The research was funded by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Source:

Advanced Science Research Center, GC/CUNY

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Higher diet quality associated with reduced risk of prostate cancer grade reclassification
EUFIC launches campaign to promote whole grain consumption
Study highlights the need to train health professionals on gluten-free diet
Telemedicine and low-carb diet slashes diabetes meds and drives lasting remission
New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk
Mitochondrial genetics shed light on ALS Risk and protection
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
Mediterranean diet lowers risk of multiple heart and metabolic diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Low-carb diet may improve beta-cell function in type 2 diabetes patients