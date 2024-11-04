Study reveals gaps in interconception care for Australian mothers

Some Australian mothers regard navigating their personal health care in between pregnancies as confusing, inconsistent, and hard to access, new research by a Monash University-led team has found.

The focus of consultations between pregnancies is mostly on babies and children, while the health needs of mothers can be neglected with potentially negative consequences for women and their future children. Ensuring care between pregnancies can help prevent and manage health issues like gestational diabetes and hypertension.

The health sector calls the care between pregnancies interconception care, though knowledge and understanding of this term is not well understood by patients, the research found.

According to the paper, Australian women's experiences and perceptions of interconception care: A qualitative descriptive study, about 350,000 women die across the world annually, as a result of pregnancy and childbirth complications. In addition, more than 15 million live with lifelong pregnancy and childbirth related disabilities and illness.

Published in the journal BMJ - Sexual and Reproductive Health, the study was led by Sarmitha Kodavaluru as part of her Honours research under the supervision of Dr Sharon James and Professor Danielle Mazza, who form part of the SPHERE Centre of Research Excellence at Monash University.

“In Australia, the maternal mortality rate is higher among women with modifiable risk factors, such as high body mass index and smoking, emphasising the importance of early risk reduction,” said Dr James.

“For example, tailored support to address obesity may facilitate a healthy pregnancy and birth but it takes time for the benefits of lifestyle changes such as increased physical activity to occur.

“If left unchecked, lifestyle risks may lead to conditions such as gestational diabetes and hypertension, which can increase the risk of cardiovascular problems, as well as preterm birth and growth restriction of the fetus inside the uterus.”

The interconception period is a critical time where issues including breastfeeding difficulties and mental health concerns may occur. Women are often also juggling childcare and employment. A stronger focus on women’s health during the interconception period provides an opportunity to significantly improve the health of women, infants and subsequent pregnancies.” Ms Sarmitha Kodavaluru, Lead author

This type of care includes the review of conditions and outcomes from a previous pregnancy, the provision of and education about postpartum contraception and optimal spacing between pregnancies, and the identification and management of maternal risk factors such as lifestyle, medical, environmental, occupational and social risks.

The study involved detailed interviews with 15 mothers, who had given birth to at least one child and were planning to have more children.