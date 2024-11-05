Study finds regular physical activity slows biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients

Consistent exercise linked to reduced phenotypic age acceleration, highlighting the importance of tailored physical activity for healthy aging in type 2 diabetes.

Study: Dose response of leisure time physical activity and biological aging in type 2 diabetes: a cross sectional study. Image Credit: Tint Media/Shutterstock.comStudy: Dose response of leisure time physical activity and biological aging in type 2 diabetes: a cross sectional study. Image Credit: Tint Media/Shutterstock.com

In a recent study published in Scientific Reports, researchers examined how different patterns of physical activity during leisure time impact biological aging in people with type 2 diabetes.

The findings indicated that regular physical activity significantly slowed aging among type 2 diabetes patients, and the optimal benefits were observed just below an average of 594 minutes of weekly physical activity.

Background

Apart from being a risk factor for serious health concerns such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes is also a key factor in accelerating biological aging. Type 2 diabetes intensifies cellular damage through various molecular mechanisms such as telomere shortening, mitochondrial dysfunction, and increased inflammation.

Moreover, pancreatic function, muscle mass, and muscle strength are also observed to decline rapidly in type 2 diabetes patients. Several molecular factors, such as increased damage to deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and proteins, are believed to drive this accelerated biological aging.

Lifestyle-associated factors are known to have a strong influence on biological aging, and studies have found that physical activity can significantly slow aging.

Physical activity is believed to have beneficial effects on cellular processes such as lowering oxidative stress and maintaining telomere length, supported by the observations that active individuals had longer telomeres and better telomerase activity.

About the study

In the present cross-sectional study, the researchers examined the impact of various patterns of physical activity during leisure time on biological aging in patients with type 2 diabetes, and the underlying mechanisms of this association.

The study used data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted between 1999 and 2018 by the United States (U.S.) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which used a multi-stage, stratified sampling approach to ensure a uniformly representative sampling of the U.S. population.

Related Stories

The data was collected through clinical exams and in-home interviews and included information for over 4,000 adults.

Specific clinical criteria, including a diagnosis by a physician, use of diabetes medications, or elevated glucose markers were used to confirm the type 2 diabetes status of the participants.

The global physical activity questionnaire was used to assess the leisure-time physical activity levels, and the responses were used to categorize the participants into four categories, namely, inactive, insufficiently active, ‘weekend warrior’, and highly active based on the duration and intensity of activity.

PhenoAgeAccel, which stands for phenotypic age acceleration, is a measure derived from a linear regression analysis of phenotypic and chronological ages and represents the difference between an individual's chronological age and physiological age. The researchers used PhenoAgeAccel values to estimate biological aging rates.

Numerous covariates, such as lifestyle, demographic, and health factors, including income, age, dietary quality, and smoking status, were included as covariates in the analysis. Health conditions such as hyperlipidemia and hypertension were also included.

The researchers conducted a weighted analysis to generalize the results to the U.S. population. They used statistical tests such as the chi-squared test and analysis of variance (ANOVA) to analyze the categorical and continuous data, respectively.

Regression models were employed to evaluate the impact of leisure-time physical activity on PhenoAgeAccel values with gender-specific subgroups.

Results

The results showed that regular physical activity during leisure time was associated with slower biological aging among individuals with type 2 diabetes. The study identified differences in biological aging rates based on the levels and patterns of leisure-time physical activity.

Individuals without regular physical activity during leisure time had significantly higher PhenoAgeAccel values, indicating higher physiological age than chronological age. Routine physical activity was found to reduce biological aging effectively.

Furthermore, those engaging in ‘weekend warrior’ physical activity patterns did not show statistically significant anti-aging effects, but slight benefits were observed.

The researchers found a strong inverse association between leisure-time physical activity and PhenoAgeAccel values, and the association persisted even after the analyses were adjusted for demographic, health, and lifestyle-related covariates.

For men, weekly leisure-time physical activity below approximately 677 minutes was found to be highly beneficial for lowering PhenoAgeAccel values, but higher activity did not add any benefits.

For women, the effective threshold was 502 minutes per week, beyond which additional activity did not significantly reduce PhenoAgeAccel values.

The threshold analysis also found that moderate but consistent leisure-time physical activity could significantly mitigate accelerated biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients.

Interestingly, interaction tests also showed that marital status influenced the relationship between leisure-time physical activity and biological aging, highlighting the importance of both behavioral and social factors in health.

Conclusions

Overall, the study underscored the importance of regular moderate-intensity physical activity in slowing biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients.

These findings also indicated the importance of public health strategies to encourage consistent leisure-time physical activity within the identified thresholds for each sex.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Written by

Dr. Chinta Sidharthan

Chinta Sidharthan is a writer based in Bangalore, India. Her academic background is in evolutionary biology and genetics, and she has extensive experience in scientific research, teaching, science writing, and herpetology. Chinta holds a Ph.D. in evolutionary biology from the Indian Institute of Science and is passionate about science education, writing, animals, wildlife, and conservation. For her doctoral research, she explored the origins and diversification of blindsnakes in India, as a part of which she did extensive fieldwork in the jungles of southern India. She has received the Canadian Governor General’s bronze medal and Bangalore University gold medal for academic excellence and published her research in high-impact journals.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. (2024, November 05). Study finds regular physical activity slows biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients. News-Medical. Retrieved on November 05, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241105/Study-finds-regular-physical-activity-slows-biological-aging-in-type-2-diabetes-patients.aspx.

  • MLA

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Study finds regular physical activity slows biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients". News-Medical. 05 November 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241105/Study-finds-regular-physical-activity-slows-biological-aging-in-type-2-diabetes-patients.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Sidharthan, Chinta. "Study finds regular physical activity slows biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241105/Study-finds-regular-physical-activity-slows-biological-aging-in-type-2-diabetes-patients.aspx. (accessed November 05, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Sidharthan, Chinta. 2024. Study finds regular physical activity slows biological aging in type 2 diabetes patients. News-Medical, viewed 05 November 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241105/Study-finds-regular-physical-activity-slows-biological-aging-in-type-2-diabetes-patients.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Could vitamin D be the missing link in managing type 2 diabetes? Recent study weighs in
Exercise linked to lower mortality risk in dementia patients
1950’s sugar rationing policies reduced risks of hypertension and diabetes
Mortality risk higher for those diagnosed with type 2 diabetes at younger ages
Diabetes drug semaglutide proves beneficial for patients with chronic kidney damage and obesity
Personality traits influence physical activity and sedentary behavior
Conference explores cutting-edge approaches to skin rejuvenation
Brain aging may hold the key to predicting Alzheimer’s risk

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Balance on one leg may be the best indicator of neuromuscular aging, new study suggests