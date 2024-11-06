Healthy lifestyle choices can offset genetic risk for brain diseases

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamNov 6 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Christopher D. Anderson, MD, MSc, chief of the Division of Stroke and Cerebrovascular Diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital and associate neurologist in the Department of Neurology and Center for Genomic Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, is the corresponding author and Jonathan Rosand, MD, MSc, co-founder of the McCance Center for Brain Health and neurologist in the Department of Neurology and Center for Genomic Medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, is an author of a paper published on November 6, 2024, in Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, "Health-related behaviors and risk of common age-related brain diseases across severities of genetic risk."

How would you summarize your study for a lay audience?

In this study, we explored whether healthy lifestyle choices, measured by a Brain Care Score (BCS), can lower the risk of stroke, late-life depression (LLD) and dementia, in individuals who are genetically predisposed to these conditions. Developed by Mass General Brigham researchers, the BCS is a brain health tool that measures healthy lifestyle choices in the form of a score that then reflects combined risk for the most common causes of age-related brain health conditions.

From the data we analyzed, we found in individuals with a higher BCS, which reflects healthier habits, had a significant decrease in their risk of stroke, LLD and dementia even when they had a higher genetic predisposition to these conditions. This protective lifestyle effect was strong enough to offset the increased risk from genetics. Our findings suggest that individuals who adopt healthy lifestyle choices can protect their brain health, regardless of their genetic risk.

How does your new study differ from your previous publications?

In previous research, we found a higher BCS is associated with a decreased risk of stroke, LLD and dementia. In this study, we discovered that this association extends to individuals who are genetically predisposed to these brain conditions.

How did you conduct your study?

In this study, we examined whether an individual's BCS affects their genetic risk of stroke, LLD and dementia. After analyzing data from over 368,000 individuals in the UK Biobank, we discovered that a higher BCS significantly reduced the risk of stroke, late-life depression and dementia in individuals who had inherited an increased genetic risk for those conditions. Strikingly, we found that even a small 5-point increase in the BCS, through steps such as quitting smoking or controlling blood pressure, is strongly linked to a lower risk of brain diseases.

Related Stories

What are the implications?

Our work emphasizes how powerful healthy lifestyle choices can be, even for those of us who, because of our genes, are at higher risk of deterioration in our brain health as we age. For all of us, including those with higher genetic risk, the BCS offers a simple and direct guide to what we can do to protect our brains as we age. Patients can feel empowered to continue to modify behaviors to improve their health outcomes, regardless of their genetic risk.

What are the next steps?

We are working to update the BCS to make it even more user-friendly, allowing people to identify areas where they can improve their brain care without requiring detailed information about their medical histories. We are also studying how best to engage communities around the world with brain care tools that can enable them to take good care of their brains, prevent dementia, stroke, and depression, and thereby help themselves and their loved ones to flourish.

Authorship: In addition to Anderson and Rosand, Mass General Brigham authors include Sandro Marini, Tamara N. Kimball, Ernst Mayerhofer, Reinier W.P. Tack, Jasper R. Senff, Savvina Prapiadou, Jonathan Duskin, Christina Kourkoulis, Nirupama Techoor, Rudolph E. Tanzi, Sanjula D. Singh and Livia Parodi.

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Marini, S., et al. (2024) Assessment of Health Disparities and Sexual Orientation Response Choices Used in Two US National Population-Based Health Surveys, 2020‒2021. Neurology. doi.org/10.1212/WNL.0000000000210014.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Polyphenol-rich Mediterranean diets could help keep the brain younger
Transcranial ultrasound stimulation: A new frontier in noninvasive brain therapy
Mindfulness meditation outperforms placebo in reducing pain
Researchers aim to transform treatment for sleep disorders in military personnel
New research explores how omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may impact cancer rates
Study questions causal link between cannabis and brain changes
Innovative approach boosts spatial memory using VR and brain stimulation
Heart attack triggers sleep increase to aid recovery

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
SpaceX CRS-31 supports heart health, neurodegeneration, and student science