Work stress increases risk of unfavorable cardiovascular health measures

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyNov 6 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a large multi-ethnic group of adults in the United States without cardiovascular disease, those with work-related stress were more likely to have unfavorable measures of cardiovascular health. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

For the analysis, investigators assessed data collected between 2000 and 2002 for 3,579 community-based men and women aged 45–84 years enrolled in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis. Cardiovascular health was determined based on seven metrics-;smoking, physical activity, body mass index, diet, total cholesterol, blood pressure, and blood glucose-;with each metric contributing zero points, one point, or two points if in the poor, intermediate, or ideal range, respectively, for a range of 0–14 points.

Work-related stress, which was assessed through a questionnaire, was reported by 20% of participants. After adjusting for potentially influencing factors, individuals with work-related stress, had 25% and 27% lower odds of having average (9–10 points) and optimal (11–14 points) cardiovascular health scores, respectively, compared with individuals without work-related stress.

To address the public health issue of work-related stress and its detrimental effects on cardiovascular health, future research should prioritize the use of longitudinal studies to identify the mechanisms underlying this association. Additionally, conducting thorough workplace intervention studies is essential for the development and implementation of effective stress management strategies that can enhance employee well-being and improve cardiovascular health."

Oluseye Ogunmoroti, MD, MPH, first author of Emory University and senior author Erin Michos, MD, MHS, of Johns Hopkins University

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Ogunmoroti, O., et al. (2024) Work‐Related Stress Is Associated With Unfavorable Cardiovascular Health: The Multi‐Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis. Journal of the American Heart Association. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/full/10.1161/JAHA.124.035824.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study uncovers key role of gut microbiota in regulating stress responses
Maternal stress and depression alter infant DNA, with potential lifelong impact
BU professor recognized for excellence in the field of traumatic stress studies
Having happy intimate partners can help manage stress in old age
Impact of oxidative stress, gut, and diet on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder pathophysiology
Phytoene increases lifespan, reduces oxidative stress and amyloid toxicity
New insights into melanoma metastasis reveal potential drug target
High impulsivity linked to increased stress response during boring tasks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Chronic stress disrupts gut microbiota, promoting colorectal cancer growth