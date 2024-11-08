Age, education, and religion impact depression risk among Nigerian older adults

Study finds loneliness, physical activity, and living arrangements also play significant roles in mental health outcomes for Nigeria’s elderly population.

​​​​​​​Study: Influence of physical activity on loneliness and depression among the older adults in Nigeria. Image Credit: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com

A recent study published in Scientific Reports examined the influence of physical activity on depression and loneliness in older adults in Nigeria.

The researchers analyzed data from over 300 participants and identified key factors contributing to depression, particularly loneliness and the lack of physical activity, and investigated whether physical activity could modify the impact of loneliness on depression in this population.

Background

Depression and loneliness are serious mental health issues affecting older adults globally, especially in low-income countries where support systems may be limited.

Aging often leads to reduced social interactions, isolation, and increased physical health issues, all of which contribute to mental health challenges and significant reductions in quality of life.

Studies have also found that loneliness is linked to depression, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive decline, and is rapidly becoming a public health concern. Research suggests that feelings of loneliness arise from a lack of stimulating social interactions and often intensify with age.

Physical activity, on the other hand, offers numerous mental and physical health benefits, with evidence supporting its role in enhancing mood, reducing symptoms of depression, and potentially alleviating loneliness.

However, the degree to which physical activity can protect against the combined effects of loneliness and depression remains unclear.

About the study

In the present study, the researchers aimed to explore the impact of physical activity on loneliness and depression in older adults, especially in under-resourced settings like Nigeria. The study used a cross-sectional design to examine depression, loneliness, and physical activity levels among older adults residing in a local government area in Nigeria.

The enrollment of participants followed a multi-stage random approach. All individuals aged 60 or above who had lived in the area for at least one year were eligible for the study.

Individuals who had not resided in the area for at least a year were excluded to ensure data accuracy, as were individuals with cognitive impairments or those unable to consent. The final dataset consisted of 369 individuals.

Data were collected through a structured questionnaire that obtained socio-demographic information, while validated measurements were used to assess depression, loneliness, and physical activity levels.

Depression levels were measured using the 15-item Geriatric Depression Scale, which categorized responses to indicate normal, mild, moderate, or severe depression.

Additionally, the researchers used the University of California Loneliness Scale to measure loneliness based on the responses to relationship-related statements, with higher scores indicating a greater level of loneliness.

Physical activity levels were gauged through the International Physical Activity Questionnaire, which measures activities across the domains of work, transport, domestic, and leisure.

The researchers then used descriptive statistics to analyze the demographic characteristics and examine the relationships between the variables.

Logistic regression was used to determine the key predictors of depression and loneliness while accounting for factors such as age, education, and physical activity levels.

Results

The study reported that loneliness and the lack of physical activity significantly influenced the incidence of depression among older adults in Nigeria.

Furthermore, participants who experienced higher levels of loneliness were more likely to report depressive symptoms. The logistic regression analysis revealed that loneliness increased the likelihood of depression by more than fourfold.

However, physical activity was a notable modifying factor for the association, with high levels of physical activity significantly reducing the odds of depression. The interaction between physical activity and loneliness also showed that physically active individuals had a lowered risk of depression even when experiencing loneliness.

The study also identified age, education levels, religion, and living arrangements as significant factors in depression. Older adults between the ages of 80 and 89 years were more likely to experience depression.

Furthermore, individuals with secondary or tertiary education were found to be more likely to report depressive symptoms compared to those with no formal education.

Additionally, religion was found to have a protective effect, with those participating in religious activities showing lower depression levels. Predictably, participants living alone or with caregivers who were not family reported higher levels of loneliness and depression.

High levels of physical activity were found to mitigate some effects of loneliness on depression, with the study reporting a significant decrease in the loneliness odds ratio. These findings highlighted the potential of physical activity to serve as a protective buffer against depression, especially for those facing social isolation.

Conclusions

The study concluded that loneliness and inadequate physical activity were critical factors in the development of depression in older adults.

Promoting physical activity and providing opportunities to improve social interactions could lower the risk of depression among the elderly population and enhance their quality of life.