Canadian guideline expands treatment options for opioid use disorder

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Canadian Medical Association JournalNov 12 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

An updated evidence-based guideline aimed at helping clinicians and other health care providers manage patients with opioid use disorder recommends buprenorphine and methadone as first-line treatments. The guideline is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). https://www.cmaj.ca/lookup/doi/10.1503/cmaj.241173

Opioid use and opioid use disorder are the leading causes of drug-related deaths worldwide, and Canada has seen a 184% increase is opioid-related deaths over 7 years from 2831 deaths in 2016 to 8049 deaths in 2023. Treatment options have improved with the removal of methadone prescribing restrictions in 2018 in Canada, but opioid-related harms continue to rise.

"Opioid use disorder and opioid related harms have devastating outcomes for our communities across Canada and with the growing dangers associated with the illicit market, we need to ensure we are sharing the most relevant therapeutic tools and up-to-date knowledge to help providers and communities address this complex issue," says Dr. Ginette Poulin, a family physician, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The guideline, an update to the 2018 national guideline for the clinical management of opioid use disorder from the Canadian Research Initiative in Substance Matters, focuses on oral treatments and includes special considerations for pregnant people. Injectable opioid agonist therapy, extended-release agonists, and antagonists are beyond the scope of this guideline.

The management of opioid use disorder is a rapidly changing and ever-evolving landscape of new research and clinical considerations. This guideline provides an important update to health practitioners on the latest science in the field so that Canadian providers can continue to maintain a high standard of evidence-based care."

Dr. Igor Yakovenko, lead author, associate professor, Department of Psychology and Neuroscience and Department of Psychiatry, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia

The recommendations, based on new research since the previous guideline was published, include the key change that opioid agonist treatment with buprenorphine–naloxone is no longer the sole first-line treatment and methadone is now also recommended as a first-line option. 

The update is aimed at physicians, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, clinical psychologists, social workers, medical educators, clinical care case managers with or without specialized experience in addiction treatment, and other allied health care professionals who provide care for people with opioid use disorder.

Related Stories

Key recommendations:

  • Buprenorphine (also refers to buprenorphine–naloxone) and methadone can be used as standard first-line treatment options for opioid agonist therapy
  • Slow-release oral morphine can be used as second-line treatment
  • Avoid withdrawal management as stand-alone treatment and ensure long-term management to ensure safety and well-being of people with opioid use disorder
  • Psychosocial treatments and supports, such as therapy, should be offered as additional approaches but should not be mandatory nor prevent access to opioid agonist therapy
  • Pregnant people can be offered buprenorphine or methadone as treatment options

The authors hope that the guideline will provide evidence-based treatment for opioid users and recommend that provinces update their approaches to managing opioid use disorder to help Canadians.

"Too many people die from untreated opioid addiction in Canada," says Dr. Peter Selby, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and the University of Toronto. "We have medicines that help people stop using but too few are treated due to stigma and lack of prescribers knowing what to do. These national guidelines help them use proven medications to not only prevent death but actually help people recover."

Source:

Canadian Medical Association Journal

Journal reference:

Yakovenko, I., et al. (2024) Management of opioid use disorder: 2024 update to the national clinical practice guideline. CMAJ. doi.org/10.1503/cmaj.241173.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals only a few brain regions remain untouched by transition to motherhood
New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
Shaping the Future of Neuroscience: A Conversation with Atlas Antibodies on the MolBoolean™ and the Impact of SfN 2024
Research links COVID-19 vaccines to temporary facial palsy in over 5,000 patients
Study finds health care evaluations of large language models lacking in real patient data and bias assessment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
SfN 2024: Where neuroscience meets community, collaboration, and innovation