IsDB partners with WHO to boost climate-resilient health systems

As part of its commitment to the global initiative to build stronger primary health care and health systems resilience, the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) announced today an important grant allocation of US$ 10 million to WHO to implement the Health Impact Investment Platform (HIIP).

This significant contribution, signed on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29) held in Baku, on November 12th, 2024, marks a crucial step towards operationalizing our commitment to climate and health in low- and middle-income countries.

The HIIP represents a groundbreaking collaboration among Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), WHO, and countries in need of robust health and climate solutions. This initiative focuses on the investment in essential, climate and crisis-resilient primary health care services and systems. It aims to reinforce the health system, especially in low- and middle-income countries and in underserved communities, ultimately aiming to foster resilience against emerging health threats and climate challenges.

The US$ 10 million grant from IsDB will specifically support the technical assistance that WHO provides to countries around the world to assess investment needs and to design the most impactful health projects. These projects will serve as the foundation for co-investment by the MDBs, ensuring that resources are directed toward areas with the greatest potential for positive health outcomes.

Amongst WHO's priorities for the next four years, as stated in its Fourteenth General Programme of Work, is to strengthen climate resilience, through the development and implementation of national adaptation plans for climate change, and make 10 000 health facilities fully functional, including with solar electrification.

In addition to the grant, IsDB's contribution is projected to unlock at least US$ 500 million in health investments across the region. This collective goal is part of a broader effort to mobilize a total of US$ 1.5 billion in concessional loans and grants, focusing on critical areas, this way addressing national health priorities.

"The Islamic Development Bank is proud to support the Health Impact Investment Platform as part of our unwavering commitment to advancing universal health coverage and resilience in our Member Countries. These Multilateral Development Banks and WHO partnerships enable us to scale up primary health care where it is needed most, creating a stronger foundation to withstand future crises and addressing the pressing health challenges of today. Together, we are fostering a healthier, more equitable future for communities across the globe", declared IsDB President H.E. Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser.

Low- and middle-income countries need access to sustainable financing to strengthen their health systems through primary health care, to make them both more resilient to pandemics and more equitable in delivering essential health services. The Health Impact Investment Platform combines WHO's public health expertise and on-the-ground presence with the resources and financing expertise of the Islamic Development Bank and other multilateral development banks. By working together, we can make a significant difference in improving health outcomes and creating a healthier future for all". Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

As we embark on this journey, the IsDB remains committed alongside its partners to fostering partnerships that will enhance healthcare outcomes and improve the quality of life for communities worldwide.