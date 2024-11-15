Blood-derived materials show promise in bone regeneration

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of NottinghamNov 15 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Scientists have created a new 'biocooperative' material based on blood, which has shown to successfully repair bones, paving the way for personalised regenerative blood products that could be used as effective therapies to treat injury and disease.

Researchers from the Schools of Pharmacy and Chemical Engineering at the University of Nottingham have used peptide molecules that can guide key processes taking place during the natural healing of tissues to create living materials that enhance tissue regeneration. The research published today in Advanced Materials.

Most of our body tissues have evolved to regenerate ruptures or fractures with remarkable efficacy, as long as these are small in size. This healing process is highly complex. The initial stages rely on liquid blood forming the solid regenerative hematoma (RH), a rich and living microenvironment comprising key cells, macromolecules, and factors that orchestrate regeneration. 

The team developed a self-assembling methodology where synthetic peptides are mixed with whole blood taken from the patient to create a material that harnesses key molecules, cells, and mechanisms of the natural healing process. In this way, it was possible to engineer regenerative materials capable of not only mimicking the natural RH, but also enhancing its structural and functional properties. 

These materials can be easily assembled, manipulated, and even 3D printed while maintaining normal functions of the natural RH, such as normal platelet behaviour, generation of growth factors, and recruitment of relevant cells important for healing. With this method, the team has shown the capacity to successfully repair bone in animal models using the animal's own blood.

Related Stories

Alvaro Mata, who is Professor in Biomedical Engineering and Biomaterials in the School of Pharmacy and the Department of Chemical and Environmental Engineering at the University of Nottingham and led the study, said: "For years, scientists have been looking at synthetic approaches to recreate the natural regenerative environment, which has proven difficult given its inherent complexity. Here, we have taken an approach to try to work with biology instead of recreating it. This "biocooperative" approach opens opportunities to develop regenerative materials by harnessing and enhancing mechanisms of the natural healing process. In other words, our approach aims to use regenerative mechanisms that we have evolved with as fabrication steps to engineer regenerative materials"

The possibility to easily and safely turn people's blood into highly regenerative implants is really exciting. Blood is practically free and can be easily obtained from patients in relatively high volumes. Our aim is to establish a toolkit that could be easily accessed and used within a clinical setting to rapidly and safely transform patients' blood into rich, accessible, and tuneable regenerative implants".

Dr. Cosimo Ligorio, co-author on the study, Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham

Source:

University of Nottingham

Journal reference:

Padilla‐Lopategui, S., et al. (2024). Biocooperative Regenerative Materials by Harnessing Blood‐Clotting and Peptide Self‐Assembly. Advanced Materials. doi.org/10.1002/adma.202407156.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A faster, cheaper method to detect immune autoantibodies in whole blood
Garlic’s antioxidant and nitric oxide boosting effects may help lower blood pressure
Incorrect arm positioning inflates blood pressure readings, risking misdiagnosis
Elevated blood glucose levels increase early-onset colorectal cancer risk
Vitamin D may lower blood pressure in older people with obesity
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli reduce blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables
Calcium channel blockers show potential to restore cerebral blood flow in Alzheimer's disease
Beer consumption alters red blood cell lipid composition

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Key kinase involved in cell division linked to abnormal blood vessel growth in genetic disorder