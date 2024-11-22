AI can help tackle urinary tract infections and antimicrobial resistance

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of LiverpoolNov 22 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

New research from the Centres for Antimicrobial Optimisation Network (CAMO-Net) at the University of Liverpool has shown that using artificial intelligence (AI) can improve how we treat urinary tract infections (UTIs), and help to address antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve and no longer respond to treatments that were once effective. This resistance leads to longer hospital stays, higher medical costs, and increased mortality rates, posing a significant threat to public health and potentially rendering common infections untreatable.

Traditional UTI diagnostic tests, known as antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST), uses a one-size-fits-all approach to determine which antibiotics are most effective against a specific bacterial or fungal infection. This new research, published in Nature Communications, proposes a personalised method, using real-time data to help clinicians target infections more accurately and reduce the chance of bacteria becoming resistant to antibiotic treatment.

The research, led by Dr. Alex Howard, a consultant in medical microbiology at the University of Liverpool and researcher on the Wellcome Trust funded CAMO-Net, used AI to test prediction models for 12 antibiotics using real patient data and compared personalised AST with standard methods. The data-driven personalised approach led to more accurate treatment options, especially with WHO Access antibiotics, known for being less likely to cause resistance.

Related Stories

Dr Alex Howard, said: "This research is important and timely for World AMR Awareness Week because it shows how combining routine health data with lab tests can help keep antibiotics working. By using AI to predict when people with urine infections have antibiotic-resistant bugs, we show how lab tests can better direct their antibiotic treatment. This approach could improve the care of people with infections worldwide and help prevent the spread of antibiotic resistance."

The results of this study represent a significant step forward in addressing AMR. By prioritising WHO access category antibiotics and tailoring treatment to individual susceptibility profiles, the personalised AST approach not only improves the efficiency of the testing process but also supports global efforts to preserve the effectiveness of critical antibiotics.

Source:

University of Liverpool

Journal reference:

Howard, A., et al. (2024). Personalised antimicrobial susceptibility testing with clinical prediction modelling informs appropriate antibiotic use. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-54192-3.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

BMI's influence on disease pathogenesis uncovered in new research
AI model combines speech and brain activity to diagnose depression
New research explores how omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids may impact cancer rates
Inside the Alzheimer's Association: Dr. Heather Snyder on Driving Research and Collaboration
New research explores how antimicrobial exposure affects Parkinson’s disease risk
Patient-derived organoids: Transforming cancer research and personalized medicine
Professor Nancy Ip: Pioneering New Paths in Neurodegenerative Therapy
Can soda taxes fight obesity? New research adds to the debate

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI system BELA revolutionizes assessment of IVF embryos