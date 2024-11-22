Do podcasts influence health behaviors?

Podcasts improve health behaviors and chronic disease management but show mixed results for physical activity, nutrition, and weight.

In a recent scoping review published in Digital Health, researchers examine the impact of podcasts on health behaviors and outcomes, use patterns, and individual perceptions.

How are podcasts used in health and medicine?

Podcasts can engage with a wide range of topics, from entertainment and science to sports and current events. In 2023, researchers estimated that over 465 million individuals listened to podcasts worldwide, with a mean listening time of nine hours each week. In 2024, podcast listeners rose to 505 million worldwide.

Podcasts can efficiently provide reliable and up-to-date information in relatable and accessible formats. Users can access this information at any time and place while also engaging in other activities.

In the health education field, the effectiveness and impact of podcasts in medical training have been reviewed. Researchers have compared podcasts to conventional training methods in teaching documentation and medical practice guidelines among physicians and medical residents.

About the study

Of the 38 reviewed studies' the majority of participants were obese university students or shoppers. Importantly, many of these studies, particularly descriptive studies, were not considered to be of strong quality.

Four studies focused on podcast development, examining the selection of themes, use of social media platforms, and tracking user engagement. The researchers also reviewed the distribution and frequency of podcast use, as well as their quality metrics.

Comparatively, 34 examined the implementation and evaluation of podcasts.

Changes in health behavior/outcomes

Overall, listening to podcasts changed or enhanced perceptions about the value of certain aspects of nutrition, improved food purchases, and improved daily calorie intake. The impact of listening to podcasts on fruit and vegetable consumption was inconclusive.

Physical activity in response to listening to podcasts was associated with numerous changes including increased vigorous and total activity, as well as better self-monitoring of daily activity. Both moderate activity levels and weight outcomes did not significantly change in the reviewed studies.

Birth satisfaction among women improved in one study. Other studies indicated improved evaluation of treatment options, with improved knowledge about diabetes and weight loss. No change was observed with respect to cancer symptoms.

Listening to podcasts did not affect the prevalence of depression or anxiety.

Listening and engagement

Most individuals listened to podcasts at their desks or at home, the latter of which was most preferred. Less than 15% of study participants listened to podcasts while walking or exercising.

Podcasts were highly engaging, as several studies indicated participation rates between 62% and 83%. On average, the weekly duration of listening to podcasts ranged from 103 to 124 minutes. This is similar to or better than other platforms.

Study participants struggling with mental health, especially with a prior history of seeking professional help, were most likely to listen to podcasts on this topic with greater frequency. More educated participants were also more likely to use these types of podcasts for entertainment. Interviews with people living with mental health issues were most popular in this genre.

Download statistics remained consistent throughout the study period.

User experiences

Satisfaction with podcasts was highest for those that incorporated personal stories by ordinary people and trustworthy medical information from experts. These characteristics improved reliability and increased appreciation for these podcasts.

Preferences for other features, like personal or digital presentations, varied among the users. Some study participants found podcasts confusing or boring. Most participants valued topic relevance, presentation of alternative solutions, and information that was relatable to their own personal experience and/or knowledge.

Participant feedback often included suggestions for better music quality or other aspects of presentation.

A balance between maintaining the informal, relatable nature of podcasts and enhancing their educational credibility is needed.”

Conclusions

Podcasts show promise as effective tools for health promotion, achieving strong engagement and effects on knowledge and behaviours.”

The current study reported strong positive perceptions and notable advantages offered by podcasts. Nevertheless, randomized controlled trials should be performed on a larger scale to validate these findings.

Large-scale, methodologically robust research is needed to substantiate the long-term impacts of health podcasts, and maximise their potential as a tool in health education and behaviour change interventions.”