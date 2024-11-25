New research explores the psychological effects of living near family

Are you willing to go to war for your country? Do you support the death penalty? Do you feel connected to and trust people in your community? The answers to these questions are all connected to whether you live around family, say researchers at the University of Michigan and the University of California, Irvine.

They analyzed six studies about how living in an environment with many or few relatives psychologically impacted participants in the United States, the Philippines and Ghana.

These effects arise because living in areas with lots of relatives, or just feeling like lots of relatives are around, shifts the importance people place on supporting others (and ensuring they are not hurt).”

Joshua Ackerman, U-M professor of psychology

People and populations that live in ecologies with more family relatives, or who imagine themselves to be living in such ecologies, engage in more extreme pro-group behavior, such as being willing to go to war for their country, he says.

People also feel more connected to others around them and are more punishing of antisocial behaviors—such as supporting the death penalty for murder. For the latter, according to Ackerman, this serves as a prevention measure to reduce the risk of harm to family members or to punish those who harm one’s family.

Related Stories

Living around relatives carries both benefits and problems, says lead author Oliver Sng, UC-Irvine assistant professor of psychological science.

“You naturally feel more connected to those around you, as many of them are family of some sort,” he said. “But this also means that there are more people around you that you need to protect. That’s why we see people living around relatives supporting punishment of dangerous behaviors.”

Sng says the research highlights the psychological effects of an underexamined dimension of our social ecology—relatedness. It also holds implications for understanding the ecological origins of a range of social behaviors and cultural differences, he says.

The findings appear in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. UC-Irvine doctoral candidate Minyoung Choi is also a co-author of the research.

Source:

University of Michigan

Journal reference:

Sng, O., et al. (2024). The ecology of relatedness: How living around family (or not) matters. Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. doi.org/10.1037/pspa0000428.

