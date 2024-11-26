Specific protein patterns can predict IBD up to 16 years before diagnosis

Scientists at örebro University have identified specific protein patterns in blood that can predict inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) up to 16 years before diagnosis. In particular, Crohn's disease can be detected with very high accuracy.

We've taken an important step towards us being able to predict and prevent these diseases at a very early stage in the future." Jonas Halfvarson, professor of gastroenterology at örebro University, Sweden, and lead researcher of the study

By analyzing closer to 800 blood samples, researchers have identified protein patterns that separate healthy individuals from those that go on to develop Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis. The results show that a specific combination of 29 proteins can predict Crohn's disease with high accuracy. Ulcerative colitis, however, turned out to be somewhat more difficult to predict.

"There's a clear connection between changes to protein patterns and future onset also in ulcerative colitis, but it's not as strong as for Crohn's disease," says Olle Grännö, PhD student in medicine at örebro University.

Knowledge of how IBD develops

The researchers were able to see the changes to protein patterns in individuals with Crohn's disease as early as 16 years prior to diagnosis.

"By discovering these markers long before symptoms make themselves known, we can potentially intervene earlier and hopefully improve quality of life for those individuals that risk developing IBD," says Jonas Halfvarson.

The results also show that proteins linked to the intestinal barrier function and immune system are key to researchers understanding how Crohn's disease develops.

"It makes it possible for us to map out and advance our understanding of the biological mechanisms behind IBD," says Olle Grännö.

Early intervention is key

One of the major problems with IBD is that the disease can progress in your body for a long time without manifesting symptoms, allowing damage to the gastrointestinal tract to occur before treatment is initiated.

"Despite a terrific increase in the number of drugs available, none of them can repair any damage already done. The earlier we can start treatment, the better the patient's prognosis and their chances to avoid complications," says Jonas Halfvarson.