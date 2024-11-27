Unveiling INST10's role in neural development and cell identity

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Wistar InstituteNov 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

The Wistar Institute's Alessandro Gardini, Ph.D., and lab have shed new light on how certain biological processes determine the development of neural cells. Their findings on a molecular "bridge" complex demonstrate a new level of detail in the understanding of early neural development -; which is fundamental for the further understanding of neurodevelopmental syndromes. The new paper, "The enhancer module of integrator controls cell identity and early neural fate commitment" was published in the journal, Nature Cell Biology.

By achieving a better understanding of how the nervous system develops at the earliest level, we are better positioned to assess the causes of and potential solutions to neurodevelopmental disorders. Our research provides valuable evidence that neural cell development is not solely driven by transcription factors."

Alessandro Gardini, Wistar Institute

Although every cell in our body carries the same genetic information, not every cell is identical. Cells get direction on what type of cell to become: muscle cells, blood cells, neurons, etc. In the early stages of biological development, stem cells transition from a state of "pluripotency," which is the ability of an unspecialized cell to develop into any number of mature, specialized cell types based on the biological signals and inputs they receive along the way.

Dr. Alessandro Gardini was interested in the signals and inputs that cause pluripotent stem cells to commit to developing into neural cells during the process of "neurogenesis": the formation of the human nervous system, including the brain. Human neurogenesis is not fully understood, but certain mutations within subunits of a protein complex called Integrator--which influences neurogenesis--have been associated with neurodevelopmental disorders.

Related Stories

Gardini and his team assessed the Integrator subunit INST10, which, across cells from both the central and peripheral nervous systems, was more abundant than other subunits of the same Integrator protein complex; this confirmed that neural cells had some essential need for INST10. Using a cell model that emulates early neural development, the researchers confirmed that cells with diminished INST10 not only exhibit very different gene-expression signatures -; they also appeared to be drifting away from developing into neural cells and toward developing into mesenchymal cells, a confirmation that the presence of INST10 maintains the cellular identity of neurons.

At the single-cell level of analysis, the stem cell lines with decreased INST10 lost expression of "master neuronal genes" even as they gained gene expression signatures consistent with programming for becoming intestinal or smooth-tissue cells. These findings confirmed that INST10 is critical to maintaining the cellular identities of neural cells, both during initial development and throughout the cell's life.

Source:

Wistar Institute

Journal reference:

Zhang, Y., et al. (2024) The enhancer module of Integrator controls cell identity and early neural fate commitment. Nature Cell Biology. doi.org/10.1038/s41556-024-01556-y.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Barcoding small extracellular vesicles with new CRISPR-based system
Innovative platform helps explore genetic links to 99 diseases
New CAR T-cell therapy shows promise against aggressive HER2+ breast cancer
First U.S. trial uses non-viral CRISPR to correct sickle cell mutation
SCimilarity revolutionizes single-cell data analysis with rapid cross-tissue comparisons
CRISPR-based therapy shown to be safe, effective for people with transthyretin amyloidosis
Researchers uncover key genes linked to DCIS progression
Engineered virus-like particles evolve for superior gene delivery efficiency

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers reveal cellular foundations of functional brain networks in humans