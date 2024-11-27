Woman’s saliva could offer clues to stress and mental health during pregnancy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Michigan State UniversityNov 27 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

New research out of Michigan State University found that the number and type of microbes present in the saliva of pregnant women differ according to whether they are experiencing life stress and symptoms of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

The study -; published in the open access journal BMJ Mental Health -; is the first to look at the association between the type and number of microorganisms in the mouth and throat, also known as the oral microbiome, and maternal mental health.

The study included 224 pregnant women enrolled in the Michigan Prenatal Stress Study who were assessed for recent stresses and mental health symptoms during their second trimester. Women were asked to provide saliva samples during the week of their assessments. The results showed the oral microbiome varied based on whether women had reported symptoms of life stress, anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder, also called PTSD, during the assessments.

Positive mental health is crucial for mothers' well-being and their ability to sensitively care for infants. We hope our study will stimulate future research on how microbes in and on our body, other than those in our gastrointestinal tract that are already often studied, are associated with mental health in mothers and even people who are not mothers."

Joseph Lonstein, professor in MSU's Department of Psychology and lead researcher on the study

Oral microbiomes of women with high anxiety or depression symptoms showed a high alpha diversity, which means they included many types of microbe species present at relatively even levels. Oral microbiomes of women with high levels of PTSD symptoms instead showed high beta diversity, which means the specific microbe species in their saliva notably differed from the species found in women with low PTSD symptoms.

Specific stress and mental health traits were also associated with high levels of certain microbe species.

Related Stories

The researchers said that their findings suggest that the oral microbiome could be a potential target for interventions to improve poor psychological well-being during pregnancy.

"Successful targeting of the gut microbiome with probiotic treatment to improve maternal mental health could be extended in future studies to target oral cavity microbes through dietary changes, making recommendations for improving oral health, and probiotic treatments that might benefit mothers struggling with high life stress and poor mental health," the team of researchers said.

Source:

Michigan State University

Journal reference:

Alex, A. M., et al. (2024). Stress and mental health symptoms in early pregnancy are associated with the oral microbiome. BMJ Mental Health. doi.org/10.1136/bmjment-2024-301100.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Predicting mood episodes with sleep data: A breakthrough for mental health care
Peer support program shows promise for cancer patients in Vietnam
Golgi apparatus plays crucial role in enhancing T-cell function against cancer
New collaboration aims to improve mental health services for primary care patients
Study investigates impact of oxygen therapy on oxidative stress in patients with COVID-19 pneumonia
Pregnancy stress and mental health affect the oral microbiome
Creativity camp boosts well-being in teens with depression
Study finds link between poor mental health and browsing negative online content

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Internet use boosts mental health for older adults worldwide