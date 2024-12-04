Ethiopian children struggle with malnutrition due to low animal product intake

Affordability and lack of awareness drive low consumption of animal products in Ethiopian children, prompting experts to plan interventions.

Malnutrition and poor dietary diversity remain significant challenges for children in Ethiopia, despite the country's large livestock population, a study highlights.

The study, led by a team of researchers from the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems at the University of Edinburgh, reveals that only a small percentage of children under five regularly consume animal-sourced foods such as milk, eggs, or meat.

The study found that dairy products and eggs were the most consumed animal-based foods, but meat and seafood were rarely eaten. This limits the variety and quality of children's diets, increasing the risks of malnutrition and stunted growth.

Findings also suggest that affordability and a lack of awareness among caregivers are the main barriers to including meat in young children's diets.

Key barriers

The research team analysed data from a national family health survey and carried out interviews with members of the community to understand the reasons behind the low consumption of meat and other animal products.

Findings indicate that animal-sourced food, especially meat, remains unaffordable for many families in the region studied. Additionally, many caregivers are unaware of the nutritional benefits of animal-sourced foods, often choosing to sell animal products for income instead of feeding them to their children.

Cultural and religious practices, such as extended fasting periods, further limit children's access to nutrient-rich foods, despite religious leaders advising against fasting for young children.

Long-term impact

Findings show that in Amhara, a large farming region in northern Ethiopia, only one in 10 children regularly consumes any animal-sourced food as part of their diet, with stunted growth affecting nearly half of the children in the region.

Eating more meat could help prevent stunting, which is primarily driven by a lack of dietary diversity. This can have long-term impacts on children's cognitive capacity, productivity and economic prospects, trapping families in cycles of poverty, researchers say.

Introducing just one meat item into a child's diet each day could make a dramatic difference, they add.

Data-driven solutions

The Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems is part of the Easter Bush Agritech Hub, one of six such hubs in the Edinburgh city region that form the Data Driven Innovation (DDI) network, which supported this study. The Agritech Hub's mission is to promote global food systems while working towards a net zero carbon Agritech sector and influencing food and environmental policies.

By connecting local data with global insights, the research team is hoping to launch large-scale interventions to promote animal-sourced food consumption in Amhara, including a project aimed at educating caregivers on the benefits of meat for young children, but an ongoing civil conflict has delayed the implementation of these initiatives.

This study was published in Maternal and Child Nutrition, in collaboration with colleagues from the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and the International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI). The work was supported by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme.

Affordability and lack of awareness are barriers to including meat in children's diets in Ethiopia. However, through targeted social interventions that educate caregivers about the nutritional benefits of animal-sourced foods we can significantly improve children's dietary diversity." Dr. Taddese Zerfu, lead author from the University of Edinburgh's Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems

Professor Alan Duncan, Professor of Livestock and Development at the University of Edinburgh's Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Systems, said: "Families often prioritise selling animal-sourced foods for income, unaware of the critical role they play in child development. This underscores the need for targeted interventions focused on both awareness and accessibility."