Innovative screening tool launched to identify individuals at risk for hereditary cancers

Ochsner Health announces the launch of its Genetic Wellness Assessment, an innovative screening tool to help identify individuals at risk for hereditary cancers. The Genetic Wellness Assessment is now available for adults interested in learning more about their cancer risk at Ochsner.org/GeneticWellnessSurvey.

The Genetic Wellness Assessment allows individuals to determine whether they may have a higher genetic risk of developing cancer by answering a few simple questions that evaluate individual risk factors. Those identified as having a high risk, or anyone interested in further evaluation, can schedule an appointment to discuss genetic testing. The results of genetic testing are used by healthcare providers to offer personalized recommendations for cancer screening, prevention and further evaluation for patients and family members.

The Genetic Wellness Assessment is a pivotal step in advancing precision medicine and preventive care. This program allows us to proactively determine if patients are genetically predisposed to developing cancer. Once patients are identified, we can offer a tailored plan to prevent a cancer from developing or detecting it early when it's most treatable." Marc Matrana, MD, system medical director of precision medicine, Ochsner Health

How it works

Adults interested in taking the assessment can visit Ochsner.org/GeneticWellnessSurvey to complete the Genetic Wellness Assessment at no cost. The assessment evaluates a patient's personal and family history of cancer to identify their risk of having a genetic cancer syndrome.

If a patient is identified as high risk, they are offered genetic counseling, testing, and a personalized cancer screening and prevention plan.

Why it matters

It's estimated that hereditary cancer syndromes, like Lynch syndrome or hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, are responsible for about 1 in 8 cancers. These conditions increase the risk of developing cancer at a younger age or in multiple family members.

By identifying these risks early, Ochsner can help patients take preventive actions, such as specialized screenings or treatments, which can improve outcomes. Ochsner offers complete care and support through its Hereditary Cancer & High-Risk Program to ensure patients receive personalized attention and resources.

"Advancements in genomics and precision medicine are transforming how we approach cancer prevention and treatment," said Dr. Matrana. "This program empowers patients with knowledge about their risk of developing cancer and connects them with a multidisciplinary team of experts to ensure they and their families receive the best in cancer prevention, early detection and treatment."