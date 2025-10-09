Innovative screening tool launched to identify individuals at risk for hereditary cancers

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Ochsner Health SystemOct 9 2025

Ochsner Health announces the launch of its Genetic Wellness Assessment, an innovative screening tool to help identify individuals at risk for hereditary cancers. The Genetic Wellness Assessment is now available for adults interested in learning more about their cancer risk at Ochsner.org/GeneticWellnessSurvey. 

The Genetic Wellness Assessment allows individuals to determine whether they may have a higher genetic risk of developing cancer by answering a few simple questions that evaluate individual risk factors. Those identified as having a high risk, or anyone interested in further evaluation, can schedule an appointment to discuss genetic testing. The results of genetic testing are used by healthcare providers to offer personalized recommendations for cancer screening, prevention and further evaluation for patients and family members. 

The Genetic Wellness Assessment is a pivotal step in advancing precision medicine and preventive care. This program allows us to proactively determine if patients are genetically predisposed to developing cancer. Once patients are identified, we can offer a tailored plan to prevent a cancer from developing or detecting it early when it's most treatable." 

Marc Matrana, MD, system medical director of precision medicine, Ochsner Health

How it works 

  • Adults interested in taking the assessment can visit Ochsner.org/GeneticWellnessSurvey to complete the Genetic Wellness Assessment at no cost. The assessment evaluates a patient's personal and family history of cancer to identify their risk of having a genetic cancer syndrome. 

  • If a patient is identified as high risk, they are offered genetic counseling, testing, and a personalized cancer screening and prevention plan. 

Why it matters 

It's estimated that hereditary cancer syndromes, like Lynch syndrome or hereditary breast and ovarian cancer, are responsible for about 1 in 8 cancers. These conditions increase the risk of developing cancer at a younger age or in multiple family members. 

Related Stories

By identifying these risks early, Ochsner can help patients take preventive actions, such as specialized screenings or treatments, which can improve outcomes. Ochsner offers complete care and support through its Hereditary Cancer & High-Risk Program to ensure patients receive personalized attention and resources. 

"Advancements in genomics and precision medicine are transforming how we approach cancer prevention and treatment," said Dr. Matrana. "This program empowers patients with knowledge about their risk of developing cancer and connects them with a multidisciplinary team of experts to ensure they and their families receive the best in cancer prevention, early detection and treatment." 

Source:

Ochsner Health System

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Depression can affect surgical outcomes and postoperative costs
Engineered CAR T cells show promise against solid tumors
Study identifies hundreds of genes, including novel ones, governing blood molecule levels
Genetic risk scores fail to predict survival after diagnosis
Genetic risk score can help identify women at higher risk of invasive breast cancer
Boosting the immune system to prevent cancer recurrence and improve survival
New drug combination could delay the progression of advanced prostate cancer
Molecular breast imaging is the key to early detection in nearly half of women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Engineered Salmonella therapy delivers immune payloads to combat cancer