Dual-antibody therapy shows promise in treating metastatic colorectal cancer

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Chinese Academy of SciencesDec 6 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) remains a daunting challenge, especially after first-line treatments fail. Patients with rat sarcoma viral oncogene (RAS)/v-raf murine sarcoma viral oncogene homolog B (BRAF) wild-type mCRC face a particularly grim outlook, as third-line therapies offer limited benefits. Survival rates are low, and most options provide little hope for improvement. The combination of anti-epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and anti-programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) therapies has emerged as a promising new strategy to target cancer from multiple angles, sparking excitement in the scientific community. Based on these challenges, further research is needed to explore the full potential of this innovative combination therapy.

In a new study (DOI: 10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2023.0301) published in Cancer Biology & Medicine, researchers from leading Chinese medical institutions, including Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute & Hospital and Peking Union Medical College Hospital, report on a promising new treatment for patients with advanced mCRC. The study investigates the safety and efficacy of a dual-antibody combination—SCT200 and SCT-I10A—in patients who have already exhausted traditional treatment options.

In this Phase Ib clinical trial, 21 patients with RAS/BRAF wild-type mCRC were treated with the combination of SCT200 and SCT-I10A. The results were striking, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 28.57%, a disease control rate (DCR) of 85.71%, and median progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) of 4.14 months and 12.84 months, respectively. These results suggest that this combination could provide a survival advantage over existing third-line treatments, which typically offer limited benefits. The treatment was also well-tolerated, with manageable side effects and no significant increase in severe toxicities. These encouraging findings highlight the potential of combining anti-EGFR and anti-PD-1 therapies, warranting further studies to validate the results in larger patient populations.

Dr. Ming Bai, the lead investigator, emphasized the study's importance: "The synergistic effect of SCT200 and SCT-I10A represents a significant breakthrough in treating RAS/BRAF wild-type mCRC. Our data not only demonstrates promising efficacy but also shows that the treatment is well-tolerated, which could pave the way for a new standard of care for patients who have run out of other options."

If these early findings hold true in larger studies, this combination therapy could revolutionize how mCRC is treated, offering new hope to patients with limited options. By targeting cancer from two different angles, this treatment could enhance the immune response, improving survival rates and quality of life. The potential implications are vast, with this therapy possibly becoming a new cornerstone in the global fight against colorectal cancer.

Source:

Chinese Academy of Sciences

Journal reference:

Bai, M., et al. (2023). Phase Ib study of anti-EGFR antibody (SCT200) in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody (SCT-I10A) for patients with RAS/BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer. Cancer Biology and Medicine. doi.org/10.20892/j.issn.2095-3941.2023.0301.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Aging reduces cancer risk by limiting cell regeneration
Phase one trial explores novel immunotherapy for breast cancer
Breakthrough in HWE reaction offers pathway for anti-cancer drug development
Liver conversion of fructose fuels cancer growth by supplying lipids for tumor proliferation
Exploring the potential of MSCs in cancer therapy
New study explores heart risks of cancer immunotherapy
Spatial transcriptomics uncovers new treatment paths for triple-negative breast cancer
New study links specific E. coli strains to higher cancer incidence rates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cancer cells block T-cell activation, but new therapies restore immune defenses