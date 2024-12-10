Short, daily reflection sessions help health care workers combat burnout

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Duke HealthDec 10 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Watching short, web-based tutorials that inspire health care workers to contemplate awe, gratitude and kindness can promote enduring improvements in mental health outcomes such as depression and emotional exhaustion.

The quick, daily intervention -- developed by Duke Health researchers and tested among hundreds of health care workers -- provides a timely and cost-efficient way to address work burnout that has escalated during the COVID pandemic.

"Emotional exhaustion was bad among health care workers even before the pandemic, and it's worse now," said Bryan Sexton, Ph.D., director of the Duke Center for Healthcare Safety and Quality and senior author of a study publishing Dec. 8 in Frontiers in Public Health. "This issue affects not only health care workers, but also patients. There is clearly a need for accessible, evidence-based approaches that address the problem."

Sexton and colleagues analyzed the content of a variety of interventions that help people recover after emotional upheavals. The essence of these approaches is to acknowledge difficulties while nudging people out of gloomy thoughts by directing them to think or act in positive ways, such as identifying personal reasons for gratitude, offering kindnesses to others, or recalling awe-inducing moments like beautiful scenes from nature.

"We call it skills, not pills," Sexton said.

Most such interventions tend to be long and tedious, making follow-through difficult for people who are already exhausted. Sexton's team refined the reflective activities into two- to seven-minute modules that participants joined on their phones daily for 10 days.

We wanted our intervention to provide bite-sized, simple things people can do that have benefit right away. Our goal was to strip this down to the barest minimum and still have impact."

Bryan Sexton, Ph.D., Director, Duke Center for Healthcare Safety and Quality

The researchers tested the intervention -- called WISER for Web-based Implementation for the Science of Enhancing Resilience -- among about 480 health care workers. Participants were randomly assigned to a group that received the intervention immediately, or to a second group that waited two weeks. The wait-listed group served as the comparison to measure how the intervention group responded after one week.

Each evening at 7 p.m., participants received a text message with the day's educational video, including simple and engaging reflective activities lasting less than 10 minutes. Every module included a prompt for doing three good things, and other modules included activities to cultivate awe or gratitude, perform acts of kindness, or strengthen relationships.

Related Stories

The researcher assessed whether the intervention affected emotional exhaustion, depressive symptoms, work-life integration, happiness, emotional thriving, and emotional recovery.

Upon analysis, five of the six well-being outcomes were improved by one week, and all outcomes were improved after one, six and 12 months. 

"These modules demonstrate that a few minutes a day can have a tremendous impact," Sexton said. "It's getting people to pause and reflect on the good, or the hopeful, or the grateful, inspired or amazing.

"Remembering something jaw-dropping like a beautiful sunset, or what a grandparent or mentor or coach did for them that makes them feel grateful - these are non-triggering instructions that really do a lot to help people recharge," Sexton said. "But equally important, they are simple and easily implemented with minimal time and no cost."

In addition to Sexton, study authors include Kathryn C. Adair, Xin Cui, Daniel S. Tawfik, and Jochen Profit.

The study received funding support from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (R01 HD084679-01) and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (K08 HS027837-01).

Source:

Duke Health

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

A reduction in BMI among adults is associated with lower health care spending, study suggests
Study finds health care evaluations of large language models lacking in real patient data and bias assessment
Gut transit time and pH shape microbiome individuality and dietary responses
A promising visual sign for concussion diagnosis in athletes
Predicting mood episodes with sleep data: A breakthrough for mental health care
From potential to practice: A blueprint for responsible AI in healthcare
Digital avatars may ease distress from troubling voices in psychosis
FDA strengthens AI regulation to ensure patient safety and innovation in healthcare

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Pandemic linked to 16% rise in babies born with heart defects