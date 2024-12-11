Elevated PGE2 levels drive age-related skin changes and cancer risk

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 21 on November 18, 2024, entitled, "Prostaglandin E2 regulates senescence and post-senescence neoplastic escape in primary human keratinocytes."

Researchers Elise Srour, Nathalie Martin, Claire Drullion, Clémentine De Schutter, Joëlle Giroud, Adrien Pioger, Julie Deslé, Laure Saas, Joe Nassour, Julien Théry, Gauthier Decanter, Nicolas Penel, Chantal Vercamer, Clara Salazar-Cardozo, Corinne Abbadie, and Olivier Pluquet from CNRS, University of Lille, the Oscar Lambret Center, and the University of Colorado School of Medicine have revealed how a molecule called Prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) influences skin aging and cancer risk.

Their study shows that PGE2 not only drives skin cells to age but also enables some of these aging cells to bypass natural limits and develop into pre-cancerous cells. This process provides insights into why older skin is more susceptible to cancer.

The study focused on keratinocytes, the primary cells in the outer layer of the skin. As these cells age, they enter a state called senescence, where they stop dividing to prevent damaged cells from turning cancerous. While this process typically serves as a protective mechanism, the researchers found that, in certain cases, some senescent cells can escape this state, re-enter the cell cycle, and acquire characteristics of early cancer. By examining keratinocytes from donors of different ethnicities and ages, the researchers identified the PTGS2/PGE2/EP4 pathway as a key driver of this escape process.

The researchers show that blocking PGE2 or its associated pathway reduced the chances of aged cells becoming precancerous. This suggests that drugs targeting this pathway, including some anti-inflammatory medications already in use, might be repurposed to slow skin aging and prevent early-stage skin cancers. Additionally, the study also found that PGE2 levels increase in the skin as it ages, further supporting its role in skin health and disease.

"These results indicate that the PTGS2/PGE2/EP4 pathway is required to induce and maintain the senescent phenotype of NHEKs, and that PGE2 level is a potential determinant of the initial steps of the age-related oncogenic process."

The team also highlighted the broader implications of their work. The PTGS2/PGE2/EP4 pathway is not only linked to skin health but also to age-related inflammation, a condition that contributes to several diseases. By addressing this pathway, researchers hope to address not only skin aging but other health challenges linked to aging and chronic inflammation.

In conclusion, this study reveals important molecular drivers of skin aging and early cancer, leading the way for new approaches that can promote healthier skin.