New insights into accelerated aging in young sickle cell patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Aging-USDec 11 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

A new research paper was published in Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as "Aging (Albany NY)" and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 21 on November 14, 2024, entitled, "Adolescents and young adults with sickle cell disease exhibit accelerated aging with elevated T-cell p16INK4a expression."

Researchers Samuel R. Wilson, Natalia Mitin, Vanessa L. Ayer Miller, Andrew B. Smitherman, and Marcus A. Carden, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill,  Sapere Bio, Campbell University, and Cogent Biosciences have discovered that young people with sickle cell disease (SCD) exhibit signs of accelerated biological aging compared to those without the disease. By measuring levels of p16INK4a, a key marker of cellular aging, the team found significantly higher levels in individuals with SCD. Remarkably, some participants showed biological aging equivalent to an additional 43 years. These findings suggest that SCD may drive faster aging in the body, offering new insights into the disease's long-term impact.

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a genetic condition primarily affecting individuals of African or Mediterranean descent. While treatments have advanced, people with SCD often face significant health challenges, including complications that mimic the effects of aging.

Cellular aging, or senescence, occurs when cells stop dividing yet continue to send harmful signals that damage surrounding tissues. Researchers believe this process happens at an accelerated rate in people with SCD, underscoring the importance of finding ways to slow it down and mitigate its impact.

The study compared p16INK4a levels in 18 adolescents and young adults with SCD to 27 healthy people of the same age. The results showed that even the youngest participant with SCD had higher levels of this aging marker than anyone in the non-SCD group. 

Related Stories

"Our youngest participant, a 15-year-old with SCD, had a higher p16 expression than all the comparators, underscoring the early rise of p16 expression in this population."

The researchers believe this faster aging could be caused by the chronic inflammation, lack of oxygen, and stress on the body associated with SCD. Along with managing the symptoms of the disease, SCD patients also face a higher risk of aging-related problems like organ damage and physical decline much earlier in life.

The findings suggest that measuring p16INK4a levels could help clinicians identify patients at risk for these problems earlier and offer targeted care. The study also opens the door to new treatments, such as drugs that aim to remove old, damaged cells. These therapies could potentially slow down the aging process.

Further research is essential to confirm these findings and to gain a deeper understanding of how to support SCD patients effectively. Larger, long-term studies could investigate whether therapies targeting cell aging can help prevent complications and improve the quality of life for individuals with SCD.

In conclusion, this study marks an important step in understanding how SCD accelerates aging and offers new ways to improve the lives of those living with the condition.

Source:

Aging-US

Journal reference:

Wilson, S. R., et al. (2024). Adolescents and young adults with sickle cell disease exhibit accelerated aging with elevated T-cell p16INK4a expression. Aging. doi.org/10.18632/aging.206152.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Men face sharper brain aging from obesity and heart risks
New insights into how aging affects muscle cell regeneration
Natural polyphenol boosts mitochondrial function and muscle performance during aging
Scientists identify drug-resistant bone marrow cells linked to poor outcomes in fast-growing leukemia
Tumor secreted DNA triggers immune response against liver metastasis Special...
Novel single-cell genomics analysis approach provides direct insights into cell cycle and proliferation
Mapping blood system changes offers new hope for leukemia treatments
Key plasma proteins signal critical periods in brain aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
High-dose chemotherapy followed by autologous stem cell transplant ineffective for patients with mantle cell lymphoma