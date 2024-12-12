How added sugars and sweetened foods impact the risk of 7 cardiovascular diseases

Researchers uncover varying links between added sugar sources—like sweetened drinks, treats, and toppings—and risks for conditions such as heart failure, stroke, and aneurysms.

Study: Added sugar intake and its associations with incidence of seven different cardiovascular diseases in 69,705 Swedish men and women. Image Credit: Sorapop Udomsri / Shutterstock.com

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a leading cause of disease and death in Europe. Multiple studies support the association between CVD and unhealthy dietary habits; however, the impact of added sugar and different types of CVD remains unclear.

A recent study published in Frontiers in Public Health examines the risk of seven different types of CVDs associated with added and free sugar in foods and beverages.

The regulation of sugar intake

The incorporation of sugar into food products can cause consumers to overeat high-calorie, nutrient-empty foods at the cost of nutritious foods. Furthermore, added sugar increases the risk of tooth decay and weight gain.

Nordic guidelines recommend that less than 10% of total energy intake is provided by added and free sugar, including sugars naturally occurring in fruit juice concentrates, fruit juices, honey, and syrups. Likewise, both the American and World Health Organizations recommend less than 10% added and free sugar intake, respectively.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) points to evidence that the risk of cardiometabolic disease rises with increased consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs). Moderately strong evidence for obesity and high blood cholesterol levels with increased added and free sugar intake has also been reported.

Despite these observations, it remains unclear whether added and free sugar intake is directly associated with an increased risk of CVD. Moreover, the association with overall CVD risk does not correlate with the risk for individual cardiovascular conditions due to contradictory findings. Most studies that have examined this association have relied on a single measurement of added sugar consumption for their analyses and lack long-term follow-up data.

About the study

The current study examines how the consumption of added sugar, sugar-sweetened foods (SSFs), and SSBs is associated with the risk of ischemic stroke (IS), hemorrhagic stroke (HS), myocardial infarction (MI), heart failure (HF), aortic stenosis (AS), atrial fibrillation (AF), and abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA).

Related Stories

The study included 69,705 individuals in two Swedish cohorts. Data on added sugar intake (ASI) were collected in 1997 and 2009 in over 60% of study participants. The average body mass index (BMI) was 25.3 kg/m2, with a mean age of 59.9 years.

SSFs were classified as treats such as pastries, ice cream, and chocolates or toppings like marmalades, jams, sugar, and honey. SSBs included sweetened sodas and fruit drinks, excluding pure fruit juices.

The mean ASI was 9.1% of energy intake (E%) in 1997. Being male, doing more exercise, and having less education were associated with greater ASI, along with older age and higher energy intake.

Low-to-moderate added sugar intake

After compensating for the effects of age, sex, and energy intake, ASI was associated with all seven CVDs; however, these associations were weakened after adjusting for lifestyle factors, BMI, and diet.

The highest category of ASI, over 20 E%, was associated with a 31% increased risk of AAA compared to the lowest intake category of five E% or less. At over 15-20 E%, the risk of IS was 9% higher.

For most outcomes, the lowest ASI was associated with the highest risk. The risk for most CVDs was lowest at 5-7.5 E%. Thus, MI, AF, IS, HF, and AS risks were reduced by 5-9% in this category compared to the lowest intake.

With ASI exceeding 7.5-10 E%, the risk of HF and AF was reduced by 6% and 4%, respectively. At over 10-15 E%, the risk of HF, AF, and AS decreased by 5%, 4% and 17% respectively. Higher ASI was associated with a greater AAA and IS risk among obese individuals, whereas higher HF risk was observed in normal-weight individuals.

SSB intake

SSB intake was linearly associated with the risk of IS, HF, AF, and AAA. Consuming over eight SSB servings each week increased AF, IS, HF, and AAA risk by 11%, 18%, 19%, and 31%, respectively.

Analysis of the 2009 survey indicated an increased risk of IS and HF with greater artificially sweetened beverage consumption but not SSBs. This could be due to the small sample size for sweetened beverages, as current literature indicates a positive correlation of SSBs with increased CVD risk.

SSF consumption

The lowest CVD risk was observed in the highest treat intake category, whereas the highest risk was observed among those who consumed two or fewer treats each week.

Although the mechanism remains unclear, this association might be due to better social health. In Sweden, coffee and pastries are part of fika, customary social gatherings, and may not indicate an overall unhealthy lifestyle.

Topping intake showed a mixed pattern, as those who consumed toppings had a 10% reduced risk of HF as compared to the lowest intake category. AS risk was reduced by 14-20% with increasing ASI, whereas AAA risk increased by 34%.

Conclusions

The study findings do not support lowering the recommendations for added sugar intake to below five E%.”

A low to moderate intake of added sugar is associated with lower CVD risk at 5-7.5 E% as compared to either over five E% or 10 E%. Both the sugar source and the studied clinical outcome affect the nature and direction of the association.

Future studies are needed to elucidate the mechanisms involved in these associations and the role of body weight. Furthermore, confounding factors like sodium intake, an independent CVD risk predictor, should also be considered.

Journal reference:
  • Janzi, S., Gonzalez-Padilla, E., Ramne, S., et al. (2024). Added sugar intake and its associations with incidence of seven different cardiovascular diseases in 69,705 Swedish men and women. Frontiers in Public Health. doi:10.3389/fpubh.2024.1452085.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Liji Thomas

Written by

Dr. Liji Thomas

Dr. Liji Thomas is an OB-GYN, who graduated from the Government Medical College, University of Calicut, Kerala, in 2001. Liji practiced as a full-time consultant in obstetrics/gynecology in a private hospital for a few years following her graduation. She has counseled hundreds of patients facing issues from pregnancy-related problems and infertility, and has been in charge of over 2,000 deliveries, striving always to achieve a normal delivery rather than operative.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Thomas, Liji. (2024, December 12). How added sugars and sweetened foods impact the risk of 7 cardiovascular diseases. News-Medical. Retrieved on December 12, 2024 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241212/How-added-sugars-and-sweetened-foods-impact-the-risk-of-7-cardiovascular-diseases.aspx.

  • MLA

    Thomas, Liji. "How added sugars and sweetened foods impact the risk of 7 cardiovascular diseases". News-Medical. 12 December 2024. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241212/How-added-sugars-and-sweetened-foods-impact-the-risk-of-7-cardiovascular-diseases.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Thomas, Liji. "How added sugars and sweetened foods impact the risk of 7 cardiovascular diseases". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241212/How-added-sugars-and-sweetened-foods-impact-the-risk-of-7-cardiovascular-diseases.aspx. (accessed December 12, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Thomas, Liji. 2024. How added sugars and sweetened foods impact the risk of 7 cardiovascular diseases. News-Medical, viewed 12 December 2024, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20241212/How-added-sugars-and-sweetened-foods-impact-the-risk-of-7-cardiovascular-diseases.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study reveals effects of temporary blood flow loss on blood vessels in hypertensive rats
Study highlights disparities in stroke costs across healthcare services in Latin America
Cancer therapy may raise heart attack and stroke risks by disrupting immune regulation in arteries
Cardiovascular disease risk linked to early brain decline in men
Study finds divergent relationship between different sugar sources and cardiovascular disease risk
More plant protein, less animal protein tied to lower heart disease risk, not stroke
Baycrest study discovers role of thalamus in post-stroke recovery
Low magnesium intake identified as a key factor in cardiovascular disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mexican American women show highest rates of medication nonadherence after stroke