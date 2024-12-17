Heat waves pose unique threats to people with Parkinson's and dementia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - Los Angeles Health SciencesDec 17 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

As 2024 is set to end as Earth's hottest year on record – breaking the previous record set in 2023– a UCLA Health researcher says people living with neurodegenerative diseases will be uniquely vulnerable to worsening heat waves because of a higher risk of heat-related complications.

In a commentary published in JAMA Neurology, Dr. Indu Subramanian said that doctors have a duty to strengthen the understanding of heat-related impacts on people living with diseases such as dementia or Parkinson's disease and to develop updated solutions to protect these vulnerable patients in a warming world.

This editorial makes clear that these deaths are preventable, and doctors can make a difference."

Dr. Indu Subramanian

While more frequent and severe heat waves pose health risks to all people experiencing them, their impacts can be exacerbating among people with neurodegenerative disease due to symptoms or treatments associated with them, Subramanian said.

Heat has been shown to worsen neurodegenerative disease symptoms. In Parkinson's disease, symptoms such as malfunctioning autonomic nervous system can increase the risk of dehydration, heat stroke and fainting caused by reduced blood flow to the brain. Symptoms of Parkinson's disease and other conditions can also compromise sweating, which would only worsen especially in areas with high humidity. Subramanian said worsening symptoms can impair a person's ability to perform regular activities such as taking medication, turning on air conditioners, rehydrating or taking a cold shower to keep cool.

Some medications that treat these diseases, such as anticholinergics and tricyclics, can inhibit functions such as sweating and blood flow to the skin that help to passively cool the body.

One study in 2020 led by the University of Malta found statistically significant increases of more than 10% for both Parkinson's disease-related mortality and hospital admissions at temperatures of only 1 degree Fahrenheit over a threshold of 93 degrees Fahrenheit. A separate study in 2019 from the Queensland University of Technology that was cited by Subramanian found similar trends for Alzheimer's disease patients. 

Related Stories

The Queensland University of Technology study also found an association between heat-related mortality and the amount of green space near a person's residence. Green space works to prevent heat islands by providing shade, deflecting radiation and releasing moisture. The study found people living near low amounts of green space had three times the risk of heat-related mortality.

As the U.S. population of older residents increases, so has the number of people living with neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia. Thermoregularity, the ability to maintain body temperature, is often compromised among older people. Heat-related complications are also higher for men, though the reason for this increased risk is still unclear, Subramanian said. The increasing social isolation among older adults can also increase risk of heat-related issues because of lack of early detection.

"I was surprised how many patients view us docs or health care providers as their only touch point with the world outside their house," Subramanian said.

To address these many issues, Subramanian states that medical providers and institutions must establish best-practice guidelines and tie these quality measures to reimbursement and certification. One example would be to have doctors regularly screen people with neurodegenerative disease for social isolation and to connect them to resources. The increased utilization of telemedicine can also be used to have medical providers check in on high-risk patients and proactively contact them during high temperature periods, Subramanian said. Doctors can take early steps by providing early handouts to patients with information and resources.

"People with Parkinson's disease and dementias are at risk for dying in heat waves and we can be proactive about preventing this," Subramanian said.

The editorial was coauthored by Dr. Ali Saad of the University of Colorado, Aurora who is one of the only neurologists who did a Climate Change Fellowship. Dr. Subramanian is also board- certified in Integrative Medicine.

Source:

University of California - Los Angeles Health Sciences

Journal reference:

Subramanian, I., & Saad, A. (2024). Heatwaves and Neurodegenerative Disease. JAMA Neurology. doi.org/10.1001/jamaneurol.2024.4319.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Climate change anxiety is pushing Americans toward collective climate action
Heat exposure significantly heightens risks for maternal and newborn health
Adults with egg white allergy face significant quality of life challenges
It's official! Men and women experience and manage pain differently
Researchers identify 4-gene signature to predict neonatal sepsis before symptoms
Portable MRI and AI improve Alzheimer’s diagnosis with cost-effective precision
Curcumin compound reactivates Epstein–Barr virus, offering safer cancer therapy
Ketone body β-hydroxybutyrate restores protein balance and targets Alzheimer’s-linked aggregates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Traditional Chinese herb shows promise against Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s