Australian researchers discover potential lifeline for premature babies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Monash UniversityDec 18 2024

Australian researchers have discovered a potential new lifeline for the tiniest and most vulnerable newborns. Scientists at Monash Children's Hospital have successfully collected and reinfused umbilical cord blood cells in extremely premature babies, offering a glimmer of hope for preventing brain injuries.

This pioneering Australian research, undertaken by a collaboration of Monash Health’s Monash Children’s Hospital, The School of Clinical Sciences at Monash University, and Hudson Institute of Medical Research, has successfully demonstrated the feasibility and safety of using a baby's own cord blood-derived cells as a potential treatment for extremely preterm infants.

Published in the Lancet journal eBioMedicine, this breakthrough offers new possibilities for the more than 3000 very preterm infants born in Australia each year before 32 weeks' gestation.

A delicate process

The Cord-Safe Study focused on infants born before 28 weeks of pregnancy - babies so small they could fit in the palm of your hand. Collecting cord blood from extremely preterm infants is no small feat. With smaller placentas, minimal blood volumes, and complex delivery circumstances, researchers face significant challenges in gathering these precious cells.

Despite these obstacles, the team managed to successfully collect and process cord blood cells from approximately 70 percent of the extremely premature infants enrolled in the study.

Importantly, the study showed that 23 extremely preterm infants received cord blood-derived cell infusions with no serious adverse events reported, confirming that the procedure is safe and tolerable in this vulnerable population.

This world-first phase-1 clinical trial has now demonstrated that umbilical cord blood derived cell (UCBC) collection and reinfusion is not only feasible but also well-tolerated in these vulnerable babies.

Why it matters

Premature babies are at high risk of brain injuries that can lead to lifelong challenges like cerebral palsy. By using their own cord blood cells, researchers believe they might be able to provide a natural "protective shield" for these vulnerable infants' developing brains.

This research represents an exciting development in neonatal care,"

Dr Lindsay Zhou, Neonatologist and study lead author, Monash Children's Hospital

Related Stories

"For the first time, we're exploring how a baby's own cord blood cells might be used therapeutically in extremely preterm infants, offering a potential treatment option where previously there were limited alternatives."

The study builds on substantial preclinical evidence showing that umbilical cord blood-derived cells can be neuroprotective for the preterm brain. These cells have demonstrated multiple beneficial effects, including anti-inflammatory, immunomodulatory and protective mechanisms for the developing brain.

Looking ahead

The success of this feasibility study paves the way for larger international trials. As cell therapies are increasingly being evaluated for neuroprotection and neuroregeneration in young children, this research positions Australia at the forefront of innovative neonatal care.

The project’s lead researcher, Associate Professor Atul Malhotra said this breakthrough offered a beacon of hope for parents and medical professionals dealing with the complex challenges of extremely premature birth, potentially changing the landscape of neonatal care for generations to come.

"The Cord-Safe Study represents a crucial step in exploring how we can use a baby's own cord blood to improve outcomes," Associate Professor Malhotra said. "By forming the basis for an international randomized controlled trial, this study highlights Australia's leadership in developing innovative treatments in neonatal care."

Source:

Monash University

Journal reference:

Zhou, L., et al. (2024). Feasibility and safety of autologous cord blood derived cell administration in extremely preterm infants: a single-centre, open-label, single-arm, phase I trial (CORD-SaFe study). eBioMedicine. doi.org/10.1016/j.ebiom.2024.105492.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

£1M funding boost for new project to trial Parkinson’s treatments on digital twin brain
New research explores hidden health risks of hereditary hemochromatosis
Next-generation cell-penetrating antibodies could transform cancer treatment
How brain connectivity and machine learning enhance understanding of human cognition
Study uncovers brain mechanism behind empathetic responses
Scientists discover key protein that helps cancer cells evade CAR T cell therapy
Key plasma proteins signal critical periods in brain aging
Patients couldn’t pay their utility bills. One hospital turned to solar power for help.

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Microplastics detected in human blood linked to altered coagulation markers