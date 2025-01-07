UCLA launches program to help autistic adults navigate dating

Love doesn't come with an instruction manual, but for autistic adults seeking to navigate the complexities of romance, a UCLA Health program offers a roadmap to finding and sustaining meaningful relationships through the launch of a new research study, called PEERS for Dating.

Led by the UCLA Program for the Education and Enrichment of Relationship Skills (PEERS) Clinic, the new 20-week program aims to demystify the often complex social rules surrounding dating and help participants gain a deeper understanding of relationship dynamics

"Romantic relationships can be transformative, but for many autistic adults, the path to connection can feel uncertain," says Dr. Elizabeth Laugeson, developer of the PEERS program. "With PEERS for Dating, we are committed to providing evidence-based tools to empower participants to approach love with confidence, form lasting connections, and improve their overall quality of life."

PEERS for dating: Practical skills for real connections

The PEERS Clinic is currently recruiting participants for the free, 20-week study, set to begin in late January.

Participants will learn practical strategies for initiating and maintaining romantic relationships, including:

Choosing appropriate people to date

Using online dating etiquette

Developing conversational skills

Letting someone know you like them

Asking someone on a date

Going on dates

Handling dating pressure and rejection

Dating do's and don'ts

In addition to weekly group sessions, participants will also receive support from trained dating coaches who will work alongside adult participants to help them apply what they learn in the real world. This coaching model builds on the success of previous PEERS® programs, which have emphasized the importance of guided social practice in helping individuals achieve lasting progress.

About PEERS: An evidence-based program

PEERS® (Program or the Education and Enrichment of Relational Skills) is an internationally acclaimed, evidence-based social skills program developed at UCLA by Laugeson. It has been taught in over 150 countries, translated into multiple languages, and serves individuals from preschool to adulthood, focusing on skills related to friendships, dating, and employment. The program has even been featured in the hit television series Love on the Spectrum Australia.

The PEERS for Dating program is based on years of research dedicated to understanding and addressing the unique experiences that autistic individuals may encounter in social and romantic contexts. The curriculum reflects insights gathered through extensive focus groups and pilot studies, aiming to provide participants with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the dating world.

Next steps for interested participants

Spaces are limited and the deadline to apply is late January. If you are interested in participating in the PEERS for Dating study or would like more information, please contact the PEERS Clinic at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (310) 267-3377