Obesity at cancer diagnosis linked to higher risk of death in children

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
WileyJan 13 2025

A recent population-based study indicates that among children with cancer, those with obesity at the time of diagnosis may face an elevated risk of dying. The findings are published by Wiley online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

The retrospective study was based on information from the Cancer in Young People in Canada (CYP-C) database, including all children with newly diagnosed cancer aged 2 to 18 years across Canada from 2001 to 2020. Obesity was defined as age and sex-adjusted body mass index at or above the 95th percentile.

Among 11,291 children with cancer, 10.5% were obese at the time of diagnosis. Investigators assessed 5-year event-free survival (survival free of cancer relapse), as well as overall survival.

Compared with patients without obesity at the time of initial cancer diagnosis, those with obesity had lower rates of 5-year event-free survival (77.5% versus 79.6%) and overall survival (83.0% versus 85.9%).

After adjusting for factors including age, sex, ethnicity, neighborhood income quintile, treatment era, and cancer categories, obesity at diagnosis was linked with a 16% increase in the risk of relapse and a 29% increase in the risk of death. The negative impact of obesity on prognosis was especially pronounced in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and brain tumors.

Our study highlights the negative impact of obesity among all types of childhood cancers. It provides the rationale to evaluate different strategies to mitigate the adverse risk of obesity on cancer outcomes in future trials. It also reinforces the urgent need to reduce the epidemic of childhood obesity as it can result in significant health consequences."

Thai Hoa Tran, MD, co-senior author of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine, Montreal

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Sassine, S., et al. (2025) Impact of obesity on outcome in children diagnosed with cancer in Canada: A report from Cancer in Young People in Canada. Cancer. doi.org/10.1002/cncr.35673.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Multilingualism boosts executive function and reduces core symptoms in children with autism
Breakthrough microscopy technique reveals how antibodies target cancer cells
New test predicts lung cancer survival better than current standards
Stanford researchers develop AI model to enhance cancer prognosis predictions
Machine learning reveals why cancer trials fall short in real-world patients
AI boosts breast cancer detection rates while cutting radiologist workload
Intermittent fasting shows promise in managing obesity and cardiovascular health
Dairy products linked to lower colorectal cancer risk, thanks to calcium

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Researchers explore steam treatment for prostate cancer