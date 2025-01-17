Intestinal bacterium found to reduce sugar intake in diabetic mice and humans

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences

Excessive sugar consumption is linked to several non-communicable diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes. Animals naturally crave sugar, and uncontrolled sugar preferences can lead to high sugar intake, raising the risk of hyperglycemia and metabolic diseases.

Previous research suggests that food cravings in humans are driven by signals from the gut to the brain, highlighting the gut's crucial role in shaping dietary preferences. However, the regulation of sugar preference is complex, and the specific influence of gut microbes remains unclear.

In a study published in Nature Microbiology, a research team led by Prof. LIANG Xinmiao from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, collaborating with Prof. ZHU Shenglong and Prof. CHEN Yongquan from Jiangnan University, identified an intestinal bacterium that can reduce dietary sugar intake, opening up new avenues for the therapies of obesity and metabolic diseases.

Researchers analyzed the blood of 18 mice with induced diabetes and 60 patients with type 2 diabetes. They identified low levels of free fatty acid receptor 4 (FFAR4) in the blood cells of both diabetic mice and humans, alongside an increased sugar preference in individuals with FFAR4 mutations. They also found that reduced gut FFAR4 levels significantly affect the abundance of the gut microbe Bacteroides vulgatus and its key metabolite, pantothenic acid. Pantothenic acid activated the GLP-1-FGF21 hormone axis.

These results revealed a novel mechanism of the gut-liver-brain interaction. In mouse models, researchers validated this complex interaction. Bacteroides vulgatus and pantothenic acid were administered to diabetic mice, which demonstrated their effects on sugar preference in mice.

The findings revealed a novel regulatory mechanism underlying sugar preference, and that intestinal fatty acid receptors play a crucial role in regulating sugar intake behavior.

This study provides a promising strategy for diabetes prevention. The development of tissue-specific FFAR4 agonists or targeting Bacteroides vulgatus provides new approaches for preventing diabetes. Future clinical studies are essential to validate the application of the gut-liver-brain interaction as a nutrient-sensing pathway for managing metabolic diseases.

Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy Sciences

Zhang, T., et al. (2025). Free fatty acid receptor 4 modulates dietary sugar preference via the gut microbiota. Nature Microbiology. doi.org/10.1038/s41564-024-01902-8.

